Plan for lane closures at to Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway

BISMARCK, N.D. – On Monday, September 30, Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway will be reduced to one in lane in either direction from Divide Avenue to Chatham Drive.

Construction work will be underway in the median from Miram Avenue to Chatham Drive. As part of the reconstruction of the Interstate 94 Exit 161 interchange, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is preparing for 2025 construction season traffic realignment.

Speeds will be reduced to 25 mph in the work zone. Motorists should prepare for delays on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway and the Exit 161 interchange. Please plan alternate routes if possible.

North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.