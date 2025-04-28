NDDOT and Reede Construction announce road closure notice

WILLISTON, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Reede Construction, Inc. would like to inform the public of an upcoming road closure related to the Highway 2 Intersection improvement project.

Beginning Tuesday, April 29, 26th Street will be closed at the frontage road on the west side, extending up to 34th Street.

In addition, traffic on 34th Street will be reduced to one lane on the east side of the highway from 26th Street to 33rd Street.

This closure and lane reduction are necessary to allow crews to safely complete critical roadway improvements supporting the expansion of Williston Square and surrounding infrastructure.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, expect delays, and follow posted detour signs. Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained whenever possible.

NDDOT, Reede Construction and The City of Williston appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation during this important project to enhance traffic flow and safety in our growing community.

Project Scope

Reede Construction will be reconstructing U.S. Highway 2 from 9th Avenue West to north of 35th Street, with the following enhancements:

Expanded roadway capacity to support increased traffic volume

Upgraded intersections for improved traffic flow and safety

New pedestrian features, including sidewalks and crosswalks

Improved lighting and drainage systems to meet modern infrastructure standards

Construction Timeline

Initial Demolition Began: March 17, 2025 (structures in the acquired right-of-way)

Phase 1 Field Work Begins: April 21, 2025

Substantial Completion Expected: October 25, 2025

Final Completion (Permanent Striping): June 30, 2026

Ongoing Communication

Reede Construction and the City of Williston is committed to transparency and community engagement throughout the project. Businesses directly affected have been notified, and public information sessions will be held periodically to share updates and address questions.

For ongoing updates, follow the City of Williston on social media and visit www.dot.nd.gov/williston-highway-2.