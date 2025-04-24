Construction to begin on I-94/Red River Structure Repair Project in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will kick off the Interstate 94/Red River Structure Repair Project next week.

Work will include comprehensive structural repairs, installation of bridge deck overlays, and guardrail replacements to improve safety measures, enhance traffic flow, and extend the lifespan of the bridge connecting Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota. Motorists should anticipate traffic impacts through the project’s expected completion in October 2025.

Beginning Monday, April 28, the right lane of westbound I-94 will be closed overnight and the westbound entrance ramp from 8th Street in Moorhead will be reduced to one lane. These closures will be in place through May 2025, allowing crews to install a temporary metering system and traffic barriers.

Additional traffic impacts will occur as the project progresses. Learn more and stay informed by visiting www.dot.nd.gov/I-94RedRiver.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

