MDC invites kids to close encounters with creepy critters Oct. 11 at Busch Conservation Area

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Snakes, worms, bugs, bats. A lot of people think of them as creepy. But once you get to know them a little better, you discover that they’re actually quite incredible, and not so creepy after all.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to introduce young people to these incredible critters with a free program just for them. Not-So-Creepy Critters will take place Friday, Oct. 11 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. The event is open specifically to young people under age 18. MDC naturalists and friends from the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House will host this event.

Participants will experience close encounters with live snakes, and even touch them. They’ll be able to hold real insects and worms in their hands. And get to know Missouri’s bats inside and out.

The Butterfly House will host a bug meet and greet while MDC staff will introduce participants to a variety of spooky, yet spectacular wildlife. Young explorers will have a chance to probe the depths of an inflatable cave and take on the role of bat biologists as they investigate the Show-Me-States only true flying mammal. To top it all off, kids will make and eat their own delicious dirt ‘n worms snack.

All activities at this program will be aimed at children ages 5 – 18; all children must be accompanied by an adult, however.

Not-So-Creepy Critters is a free event, but online preregistration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4DZ. Only participating children need to register, the adults accompanying them do not.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.