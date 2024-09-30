DoHS Announces Supplemental Payment for Low Income Energy Assistance Program Recipients

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) today announced a supplemental payment for Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) recipients.

Individuals who received assistance through LIEAP during the current 2023 to 2024 program year will automatically receive an additional one-time payment ranging from $25 to $142. The exact amount will be determined based on the assistance previously provided for heating costs, whether it was applied directly to a utility provider or used for bulk fuel purchases.

Supplemental payments will be sent directly to the primary heating provider on record, such as an electric or gas company. Those who utilized LIEAP funds for bulk fuel purchases will receive their payment by mail. All eligible recipients should expect to receive this additional payment by mid-October.

For further assistance or questions regarding the supplemental payment, individuals are encouraged to contact their local DoHS office or call the Office of Constituent Services’ Client Services Unit by calling 1-800-642-8589 or emailing osaclientservices@wv.gov.

