The Salvation Army in Massachusetts Deploys Emergency Disaster Services Responders to Florida and Georgia

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services volunteers Pam Houghton, Luz Caban, and Cindy Kennedy at Logan Airport on Monday, September 30, 2024. The team is deploying to assist with Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Florida. Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services volunteers Pam Houghton and Cindy Kennedy at Logan Airport on Monday, September 30, 2024. The team is deploying to assist with Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Florida. The Salvation Army Red Shield Logo

Multiple trained professionals to support local team with Hurricane Helene relief efforts

We were preparing response efforts before the storm made landfall, and we will be helping these communities recover long after the flood waters recede.” — Robert Myers III, Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator Eastern Territory

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As states across the South continue to battle with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene, The Salvation Army is mobilizing its national Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) network to provide mass feeding, sheltering, clean-up support, personal hygiene kits, and emotional and spiritual care to survivors and first responders. Since Hurricane Helene struck multiple states, including Florida and Georgia, last week, an extensive network of highly trained EDS disaster professionals and volunteers has been on the ground serving communities across southern states.“The Salvation Army’s presence in every zip code of the United States makes us uniquely capable of mobilizing from anywhere in the country for a disaster event like this,” noted Robert Myers III, Emergency Disaster Services coordinator for The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory. “We were preparing response efforts before the storm made landfall, and we will be helping these communities recover long after the flood waters recede.”On Monday, September 30, The Salvation Army’s Massachusetts Division will deploy several experienced disaster relief experts to assist with relief efforts in Florida and Georgia. The staff members include:• Captain Enmanuel Villegas –The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (Greater Boston/Lynn Team) – Georgia• Luz Caban, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (New Bedford Team) – Florida• Pam Houghton, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (Newburyport Team) – Florida• Cindy Kennedy, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (Athol Team) – FloridaHurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on the evening of Thursday, September 26, 2024, as a Category 4 storm before rapidly advancing northwest into Georgia.“In the coming days and weeks, The Salvation Army will deploy additional mobile feeding units to provide meals and drinks, along with Emotional and Spiritual Care officers, a listening ear, and community resources to people affected by the storm. These dedicated teams will bring not only physical nourishment but also love, comfort, and compassionate care, surrounding individuals and families with support as they journey through this difficult time,” said Emily Mew, Director of The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services in Massachusetts. “With the continued generosity of the public, we will remain on the frontlines of this disaster, serving those affected by the storm for however long we are needed.”With over 7,200 centers of operation across the country, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to mobilize and serve communities before, during, and after a natural disaster strikes. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts.To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Helene relief:• Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)• Donate by mail:The Salvation ArmyP.O. BOX 1959Atlanta, GA 30301(Please designate Disaster Relief – Hurricane Helene on all checks.)Currently, The Salvation Army is not accepting in-kind donations due to the significant shipping costs. Cash giving allows us to make tailored purchases to meet specific needs as much as possible. For more information on The Salvation Army’s response, visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyMA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.

