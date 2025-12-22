Holiday Joy Delivered: Salvation Army & Partners Bring Christmas Joy to 1,500 NYC Children Through Four “His Toy Stores”

The Salvation Army Red Shield Children and families browse toys during The Salvation Army of Greater New York’s Parent’s Choice His Toy Store event, where parents were able to “shop” for holiday gifts in a festive, dignified setting.

The His Toy Store experience is rooted in dignity. By giving parents the opportunity to choose gifts for their children, we honor the deep love and care they have for their families.” — Capt. Reyna Bartlebaugh, Asst. Program Secretary, Salvation Army New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christmas came early for hundreds of New York City families as The Salvation Army of Greater New York , in partnership with Hope For New York , hosted four festive “His Toy Stores” across the city on December 19th and 20th, 2025. Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of The Toy Foundation and World Vision, which donated all of the toys distributed, 1,500 children received brand-new, high-quality gifts that helped transform what can often be a season of stress into one filled with joy, dignity, and celebration.Families were welcomed into transformed Salvation Army community centers, each designed to feel like a warm, bustling holiday marketplace. Parents were invited to “shop” at no cost for gifts tailored to their children’s interests, restoring the joy of choosing, giving, and surprising their young ones on Christmas morning. Children enjoyed festive music, crafts, sweet treats, and special holiday-themed activities that brought smiles to faces of all ages.Across all four locations, volunteers from Hope For New York created a welcoming and celebratory environment, offering personalized support to parents as they selected toys from rows of dolls, games, art supplies, sports equipment, and more.“The His Toy Store experience is rooted in dignity,” said Captain Reyna Bartlebaugh, Assistant Program Secretary for The Salvation Army of Greater New York. “By giving parents the opportunity to choose gifts for their children, we honor the deep love and care they have for their families. None of this would be possible without the incredible support of our partners and donors, who help us ensure that the magic of Christmas reaches every corner of our community.”This year’s expanded effort reflects The Salvation Army’s continued commitment to meeting families where they are and responding to the growing needs of New Yorkers facing financial hardship. Many participating families shared that the event allowed them to give their children a Christmas they weren’t sure they could provide.“Moments like this remind us of the extraordinary power of community,” said Elise Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Hope For New York. “When organizations come together with a shared purpose and a shared heart for our neighbors, the impact isn’t just added, it’s multiplied. Together, we’re able to bring joy, dignity, and hope to families who need it most.”The Salvation Army expressed deep gratitude to The Toy Foundation and World Vision for donating the 1,500 toys distributed, and to Hope For New York for mobilizing volunteers citywide to uplift local families.About The Salvation Army of Greater New York Division | www.SalvationArmyNY.org The Salvation Army is a leading provider of anti-poverty services worldwide and is the largest provider of social services in the US. Dedicated to providing physical, emotional, and spiritual support to individuals in need, without discrimination. In Greater New York, The Salvation Army operates over sixty facilities that empower New Yorkers throughout the five boroughs, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley.About Hope For New York | www.hfny.org Hope For New York (HFNY) is a Coalition of Hope of kind and compassionate New Yorkers committed to the flourishing of every person in need in our city. As a 501(c)(3) founded in 1992, Hope For New York builds systems for collective action, strengthens nonprofits for sustainable impact, and catalyzes generosity and community. This Coalition of Hope includes over 80 nonprofit partners in all five boroughs that serve marginalized communities, including unhoused and food insecure neighbors, immigrants, children and youth, survivors of trafficking, the formerly incarcerated, and more. HFNY also partners with 17 churches to support these nonprofits to serve over 500,000 New Yorkers in need. His Toy Store is a Christmas program that was launched by HFNY to serve countless families in need for almost 30 years.About The Toy Foundation™ | www.toyfoundation.org The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501(c)(3) children's charity and philanthropic arm of The Toy Association. Our mission is to be the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry for the benefit of all children in need. In collaboration with the toy industry, TTF aims to create a world where every child experiences the comfort, joy, and extraordinary physical, emotional, and educational benefits of play through three program areas – The Toy Bank, Play Grants, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). To date, TTF has delivered the joy of play to more than 31 million children around the world; supported play therapy programs for 365,000 hospitalized children; and engaged hundreds of university students to build a pipeline of diverse talent for the toy industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.