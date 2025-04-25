The Salvation Army Announces Return of ‘Fly the Flag’ Program to Provide Support to Local Residents in Need

The Salvation Army Logo Corps Sergeant Major Stuart Downes of The Salvation Army Milford Corps Preparing for the Fly the Flag Program Corps Sergeant Major Stuart Downes of The Salvation Army Milford Corps Preparing for the Fly the Flag Program

Volunteers and Community Partners from The Salvation Army Milford Corps will install 500 American flags throughout Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon

The flags represent more than patriotism; they symbolize the courage of veterans, families who have lost loved ones, and those who have received help from The Salvation Army during times of hardship.” — Major Kevin Polito, The Salvation Army of Milford.

MILFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American flag is a timeless symbol of hope, freedom, and unity. For over a decade, The Salvation Army of Milford ’s Annual ‘ Fly the Flag ’ program has been inspiring community pride and rallying support for neighbors who need it the most across the communities of Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon. This year, volunteers from the nonprofit organization will deliver and install over 500 American Flags to residents and businesses in these communities through the program, just ahead of Memorial Day. Flags can now be reserved. Installations are scheduled between May 20 and 24 and the flags will remain in place until after the Fourth of July.Each year, the Fly the Flag fundraiser helps to raise critical funds for The Salvation Army’s local food pantry, social services, and holiday assistance. With inflation and government funding cuts, the demand for services such as rental, utility, and food assistance has increased across communities served by The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division.“For many, the flags represent more than patriotism – they symbolize the courage of veterans, families who’ve lost loved ones, and those who’ve received help from The Salvation Army during times of hardship. Each flag says, ‘We see you, we remember you, and we are grateful for your service,’” said Major Kevin Polito of The Salvation Army of Milford.The Fly the Flag program is more than a fundraiser for The Salvation Army, it is a true labor of love for staff and volunteers like Milford resident Stuart Downes, a longtime Fly the Flag Volunteer and Corps Sergeant Major with The Salvation Army of Milford. In addition to delivering and installing the flags at locations throughout town, the Corps is responsible for storing and caring for 500 flags when they are not in use. Throughout the year, the flags are installed and taken down several times, before and after Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, September 11, Veterans Day, and Election Day.“The need for The Salvation Army’s services is at an all-time high, with more families turning to us for help than ever before,” said Downes. “But thanks to the generous support of local businesses, residents, and individuals, we are able to stand by those in need. By participating in this program, you’re not just honoring the American spirit – you’re helping families in crisis. Together, we are showing our community that no one is forgotten.”This year’s Fly the Flag fundraising campaign has taken on even greater importance as more neighbors are experiencing temporary or long-term financial struggles. The Salvation Army remains committed to supporting veterans and anyone in need of assistance, and it continues to offer a safety net for individuals and families in need across our communities.“Flags are more than just fabric; they are symbols of resilience and hope,” Polito said. “They stand for the strength of our community and remind us all that we are in this together, no matter the challenges we face.”The goal for this year’s Fly the Flag fundraiser is to place more than 500 flags throughout Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon this year, raising more than $25,000 to support the ongoing work of The Salvation Army. To help support the program, local residents and businesses can purchase a flag at salvationarmyma.org/flytheflag.About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army annually helps more than 27 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at its 6,400 centers of operation around the country. In 2024, Forbes ranked The Salvation Army 6th in its list of America’s Top 100 Charities. And in 2021, The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranked The Salvation Army 2nd on its list of America’s Favorite Charities. For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit salvationarmyma.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.

