The Salvation Army of Greater New York Serves Over 10.7 Million Meals in 2024

The Salvation Army Logo

Relentlessly Fighting Hunger Across the Five Boroughs and Beyond

Every meal we serve represents a moment of relief and dignity for someone in crisis.” — Lt. Col. Raphael Jackson, Divisional Commander, Greater New York Division

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salvation Army of Greater New York announced today that the organization served more than 10.7 million meals in 2024 — a 16.3% increase over the 9.2 million meals served in 2023 — underscoring its unwavering commitment to supporting the region’s most vulnerable residents.As the cost of living continues to soar and food insecurity remains a pressing issue, The Salvation Army’s network of food pantries, mobile meal programs, and community kitchens have become lifelines for thousands of individuals and families in need across the five boroughs, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley.“Every meal we serve represents a moment of relief and dignity for someone in crisis,” said Lt. Colonel Raphael Jackson, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Greater New York Division. “This milestone is not just a number — it’s a reflection of the compassion, commitment, and faith that drive our mission every day. We are deeply grateful to our staff, volunteers, and supporters who make this work possible.”As inflation and housing costs continue to rise, food insecurity has tightened its grip on working families, seniors, and children. In response, The Salvation Army of Greater New York has scaled up its food programs and broadened access, meeting people in their communities with dignity and care. In addition to meals, The Salvation Army provides a holistic range of services, including emergency shelter, housing support, substance abuse recovery, youth programs, job readiness, and spiritual care — serving over 1 million individuals annually.With continued economic challenges disproportionately affecting low-income communities, the need for The Salvation Army’s services remains urgent. To learn more about the ongoing work of The Salvation Army of Greater New York—or to support the mission by volunteering, donating, or advocating—please visit https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/greater-new-york/ About The Salvation Army of Greater New York Division:The Salvation Army is a leading provider of anti-poverty services worldwide and is the largest non-profit provider of social services in the US. Dedicated to providing physical, emotional, and spiritual support to individuals in need without discrimination. In Greater New York, The Salvation Army operates over sixty facilities, including thirty-eight community and worship centers, nine group homes for the developmentally disabled, three homeless shelters, and other programs that empower New Yorkers throughout the five boroughs, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.