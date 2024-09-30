Andrew Wommack Ministries Launches Gospel Truth Network

AWM Logo GTN Logo

We are stepping into a new level of ministry that we’ve never experienced before.” — Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 30, Andrew Wommack Ministries will launch Gospel Truth Network (GTN) on multiple platforms, including GTNTV.com, iOS and Android apps, Apple TV, Roku, and Glorystar Satellite channel #103.“We are stepping into a new level of ministry that we’ve never experienced before,” stated Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries.“We’ve created over four hundred hours of new, never-before-seen programming, all written, produced, and performed by our amazing team. This network will allow us to reach millions with five times the content we’ve been able to produce before,” Wommack continued. “The best part, though, is that this is a place where the Gospel can be shared freely, without compromise.”The network will have a wide variety of programming for children’s and youth, outdoor adventure, worship, business and wealth management, Bible trivia, musicals, and movies. Click HERE to learn more about GTN, or to view sample pilots of some of the exciting new programs. https://www.awmi.net/gtn-launch

