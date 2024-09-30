Revolutionizing Family Reading: Worldreader Introduces Enhanced BookSmart

Worldreader reading app

Worldreader announces launch of new and improved BookSmart, the digital reading experience for families worldwide.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldreader, the award-winning international EdTech nonprofit, proudly announces the launch of its enhanced BookSmart app. The platform introduces a fresh design and user experience setting a new standard for accessible, family-friendly digital reading.BookSmart harnesses reading behavior data and evidence-based UX to promote early literacy and engage the whole family. With customizable profiles and fun learning activities, the app fosters a love for reading while improving vocabulary, reading comprehension, and social-emotional skills. It also provides parental guidance on how to cultivate a love for reading in children. Whether seeking beloved classics or contemporary favorites, families will find in BookSmart a diverse range of thousands of titles in multiple languages, catering to a global audience of readers and ensuring accessibility for users worldwide."We're thrilled to introduce the new and improved BookSmart, designed to inspire a lifelong love for reading among families. With its user-friendly interface, rich library, and captivating learning activities, BookSmart is a fun, safe, and reliable reading partner for parents and carers worldwide." (Rebecca Chandler Leege, CEO of Worldreader)Backed by comprehensive studies and reports, Worldreader has demonstrated its impact on family reading habits worldwide and positioned itself as a leader in early reading acquisition.In Kenya, studies showed that parents’ knowledge and practices supporting their children’s reading improved with BookSmart interventions. 68% of carers became ‘very comfortable’ using mobile apps for reading and 85% preferred the app for convenience and book range. In Egypt, children spent an average of 23 minutes reading each day, and over 99% of parents reported reading more with their children after a BookSmart reading intervention."Reading lies at the intersection of some of the most serious crises threatening equitable and quality education for all – conflict, epidemics, gender discrimination, and climate disasters are leaving too many young readers behind” explained Chandler Leege. “We believe that readers build a better world. By providing families with the tools they need to support their children’s learning at key early ages, we are committed to helping the world’s children learn, grow, and thrive.”BookSmart has garnered worldwide acclaim for being an innovative solution to the global reading crisis. In 2023, Worldreader was awarded the US Library of Congress Literacy Awards International Prize for its work advancing global literacy. In 2024, BookSmart received the EdTech Cool Tool Awards in open educational resources (OER) / open learning solutions.About WorldreaderWorldreader gets children reading so they can reach their potential. For young dreamers with curious minds and their families, Worldreader is a gateway to a lifelong love of reading and learning. Through digital technology, Worldreader provides family reading experiences to all children aged 3-12 so they are inspired to explore a world of endless possibilities. Since 2010, Worldreader has supported over 22 million readers in more than 100 countries.

A new chapter | Reading fun with Worldreader’s BookSmart

