Kenya National Library Services (KNLS) and Worldreader Organize First Ever 'Annual National Reading Day' in Kenya
Kenya held the first ever "Annual National Reading Day" to promote reading and literacy, organized by Kenya National Library Services (KNLS) and Worldreader.NAIROBI, KENYA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenya held the first ever Annual National Reading Day to promote reading culture, digital skills, and literacy among Kenyans of all ages organized under the partnership of Kenya National Library Services (KNLS) and Worldreader, a global nonprofit organization that provides children and families in the developing world with access to digital books.
Through the BookSmart Initiative, Worldreader is promoting a book reading culture in Kenya by giving young readers from underprivileged backgrounds a platform to hone their reading skills.
During the inaugural Annual National Reading Day launch Worldreader launched a three-month reading campaign that will organize communities to encourage children between the ages of 3 to 12 to read 25 books each within three months, with set reading targets. The community that excels in promoting reading and achieving the set targets will be recognized and awarded as "Mashujaa Wa Kusoma" on October 12th, 2024. Thereafter, the winning communities will be acknowledged during Kenya’s Mashujaa Day celebrations held on 20th October annually for their outstanding efforts in fostering literacy among children.
Still, during the event, Worldreader activated a new BookSmart 2.0 platform, which contains a vast amount of digital reading resources and tools. Worldreader also hosted a storytelling activity with Coach Catherine Ireri at the KNLS Hadithi Corner to engage children and inspire a love for reading.
One of the most inspiring aspects of the BookSmart initiative is the young readers who, regardless of their background, are embracing the joy of reading and inspiring their peers with their stories and reading journeys. Their enthusiasm and dedication to learning have encouraged many other children to embark on their own reading journeys, demonstrating that with access to the right resources, every child can achieve great things.
Under the theme "Empowering Digital Literacy, Promoting Reading Culture", the day united booksellers, publishers, authors, students, libraries, and other key stakeholders in a shared mission to empower through education.
"Worldreader’s BookSmart initiative is being implemented globally, and its implementation in Kenya is expected to have a profound impact on literacy rates and educational outcomes," said Ms. Olivia, the Director of Partnerships & Services at Worldreader, Kenya. "In collaboration with KNLS, Worldreader provided training and support to educators, parents, and community leaders to maximize its reach and effectiveness."
The Kenya National Reading Day aims to increase literacy rates in Kenya and promote access to information in both physical and virtual formats, foster a reading culture for lifelong learning and personal development, encourage local content creation, collaborate with stakeholders to bridge the digital literacy gap, and promote creative leisure through e-reading.
"Kenya’s National Reading Day serves as a rallying point for all Kenyans to celebrate the transformative power of reading and promoting reading culture," said the KNLS CEO, Dr. Charles Nzivo. "Through engaging activities and meaningful discussions, the event inspired a new generation of lifelong learners and paved the way for a more literate and digitally inclusive society."
The day-long celebration featured various activities, including library tours, author discussions, book swaps, exhibitions, signings, reviews, panel discussions, storytelling sessions, drawing and illustrations, reading and writing sessions, information literacy for both physical and digital libraries, and book donations.
“I am particularly proud to see the diversity of literary skills and perspectives showcased here today. Each child’s unique voice contributes to the growth of our communities here in Kenya and reminds us of the potential that lies within each student. It is our collective responsibility to support and encourage them, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to thrive,” said the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Dr. Ezekiel Machogu.
A series of engaging and inspiring activities were held across the country. Participants of all ages and backgrounds took part in:
• Library Tours: Thousands visited Maktaba Kuu and other libraries nationwide, discovering the extensive resources available for their learning and enjoyment.
• Authors' Discussions and Book Signings: Esteemed authors shared their insights, engaged in vibrant discussions, and signed books for enthusiastic readers.
• Junior Authors' Talk: Young writers inspired their peers with their stories and writing journeys, proving that age is no barrier to creativity.
• Book Swaps and Exhibitions: Book lovers exchanged their favorite reads and explored new titles at the exhibitions from July 10th to 12th.
• Storytelling Sessions: Captivating stories were shared at Hadithi Nakuru and Buruburu, enthralling audiences with rich narratives.
• Panel Discussions: Industry leaders and information science students engaged in thought-provoking discussions, shedding light on the future of literature and libraries.
• Special Needs Sessions: Dedicated activities ensured inclusivity, allowing everyone to participate fully in the day's events.
• Digital Literacy Training: Participants enhanced their digital skills through training sessions.
About Kenya National Library Service (KNLS)
KNLS is a statutory body of the Government of Kenya established by an Act of Parliament, Cap 225 of the Laws of Kenya in April 1965. Its mandate includes preserving and conserving the national documentary heritage for reference and research, maintaining.
About Worldreader
Worldreader is a global nonprofit organization that provides children and families in the developing world with access to digital books. Using e-readers, mobile phones, and other digital technology, Worldreader helps readers build a better world through the power of literacy.
