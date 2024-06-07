Worldreader Announces Grantees of 2024 Let’s Get Children Reading Grant
International EdTech nonprofit Worldreader is excited to announce the selection of grantees for the 2024 Let’s Get Children Reading Grant.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International EdTech nonprofit Worldreader is excited to announce the selection of grantees for the 2024 Let’s Get Children Reading Grant. This initiative aims to support US community-based organizations, schools, and learning institutions in fostering a love for reading among children aged 3 to 12 and their families.
The Let’s Get Children Reading Grant program opened in March 2023 to provide a unique opportunity for organizations to engage children and their families in reading at least 25 unique books per year. By utilizing Worldreader’s free digital reading application, BookSmart, participants can access a diverse range of high-quality books, interactive activities, and celebrations of their reading achievements.
Now in its second edition, the 2024 program’s call for applications received a tremendous response. Worldreader thanks all applicants for submitting strong proposals and for their dedication to supporting children’s reading.
We are delighted to unveil the 2024 Let’s Get Children Reading Grant grantees. We are empowering local organizations to make a meaningful impact on children’s literacy development and social-emotional learning by working closely with parents and caregivers and supporting their reading to and with their children. We are confident that by working together with our grantees, we can make a significant difference in children’s lives and reading outcomes.
Rebecca Chandler Leege, CEO of Worldreader:
"Each organization has been carefully chosen based on its ability to directly engage children and families, promote the importance of reading, and build the reading confidence of caregivers and families to support their child’s literacy development."
At our one-year mark, we have encouraged over 3000 Florida children and families to access BookSmart regularly, which ultimately assists those children in acquiring a love of reading for both enjoyment and educational support. Families have also expressed their appreciation of this platform in not only bringing books into their homes but also creating quality family time with their children. Our Florida Grade-Level Reading Campaign is honored to have been approved for a second grant cycle, to have been recognized as a community with exceptional growth in users and readers of BookSmart. We look forward to growing BookSmart’s readership across Florida and beyond. Thank you Worldreader!
Jenn Faber, Florida Grade-Level Reading Campaign Director, Florida Alliance of Children’s Councils and Trusts
Worldreader has an ambitious goal of getting 75,000 children reading through the program. The 2024 Let’s Get Children Reading Grant recipients are:
Action pact Head Start
Agape Youth & Family Center in Atlanta
Aspire Achievement Project
Atlanta Habitat for Humanity
The Black Book Project
Black Parent Network
The Bookshelf Project
Boston Local Development Corporation – ReadBoston
Boys & Girls Club of Chicago
Bridge 2 Hope
Brightpaths
Broward Education Foundation
Burst Into Books
Cahokia Unit School District 187
Children’s Services Council of Martin County – Martin Reads
Cobb Collaborative
Color the Block
Crete Public Schools
Danbury Family Learning Center
East Nashville Hope Exchange
E.F. Lindop SD 92
Florida Alliance of Children’s Councils & Trusts (FACCT)
Gateway Regional Arts Center
Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students (GEEARS)
George Werden Buck Boys & Girls Club of Joliet
Get Curious, Powered by Zuni Learning Tree
HeartBound Ministries
Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation
The Hope Center of Joliet
Jefferson County Educational Service Center
The Kalos Academy
Kids Above All
LaAmistad Atlanta
La Casa de Don Pedro
LaundryCares Foundation
Lee County Family Connection
The Literacy Cooperative
Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area
National Hook-Up of Black Women, Joliet Chapter
New Song Community Learning Center/New Song Academy #322
Northampton Area Public Library
Oak Ridge Youth Development School
Options for Literacy
Perry County Schools
Planning Your Success Chicago
PlaySmart Literacy
Pacific Refugee Support Group
Preface Project
Reading Connections
Sela Public Charter School
Smart Start of Mecklenburg County – Dolly Parton Imagination Library
South Middleton School District
Southern Kennebec Child Development Corporation
SPAN Parent Advocacy Network
Spanish Community Center
Transforming Youths Into Adults (T.Y.I.A)
Troup Family Connection – Get Troup Reading
Tutoring Chicago
United Way of Central Maryland
VOCEL
The Let’s Get Children Reading Grant is one of Worldreader’s initiatives aimed at fostering a culture of reading among children globally. Worldreader holds firm to the belief that reading is a human right and reading opportunities are key in unlocking children’s potential. Engaging in regular reading not only enhances reading comprehension but also nurtures social-emotional growth, digital literacy skills, and family bonding.
About Worldreader
Worldreader gets children reading so they can reach their potential. For young dreamers with curious minds and their families, Worldreader is a gateway to a lifelong love of reading and learning. Through digital technology, Worldreader provides family-centered reading experiences to all children aged 3-12 so they are inspired to explore a world of endless possibilities. Worldreader’s reading experience BookSmart offers families a free digital library of 2,700+ captivating books and learning activities designed to motivate children and caregivers to read 25+ books a year with understanding so they can cultivate a daily reading habit and love for books. Readers can access locally sourced children’s books in English, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, Kiswahili, and Ukrainian, and regional languages.
Since 2010, Worldreader has supported over 22 million readers in more than 100 countries. In 2023, Woldreader was awarded the US Library of Congress Literacy Award, International Prize, for its work in advancing global literacy.
Lynn Broeker
Worldreader
+1 415-562-4840
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube