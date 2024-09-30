Indo-Pacific region increasingly important in a turbulent world

Security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions is becoming increasingly interlinked. The Government is now presenting a defence policy direction for cooperation between Sweden and countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indo-Pacific region, the vast and densely populated area that stretches from the east coast of Africa via the Indian Ocean and archipelagos of South-East Asia to the Pacific Islands Countries, has taken on a key defence policy and military role in recent years.

These regional developments are increasingly characterised by the dynamic between China and the United States. China’s increasing authoritarianism and cooperation with Russia, as well as the United States’ resource prioritisation between Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, are both impacting the security situation in Europe. The Euro-Atlantic region, including Sweden, would be negatively affected by conflict in the Indo-Pacific region.

At the same time, the Indo-Pacific region is affected by events in Europe, such as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and its aftermath. Security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions is increasingly interlinked.

“It has therefore become increasingly important to develop defence relations with partner countries in the Indo-Pacific region. The Government’s ambition to do this is presented in the new policy direction,” says Minister of Defence Pål Jonson.

The Government adopted the direction on 4 July. It was publicly launched during a seminar at the Mediterranean Museum in Stockholm on 30 September, which Mr Jonson participated in.