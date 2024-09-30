Latvia’s Minister for Defence Andris Sprūds will visit Sweden

On Friday 4 October, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard will receive Latvia’s Minister for Defence Andris Sprūds at the South Skåne Regiment (P 7) in Revingehed.

The Ministers will jointly visit the South Skåne Regiment (P 7) in Revingehed to meet professional soldiers and officers preparing for their upcoming mission in Latvia. Sweden will contribute a ground unit of around 600 people to NATO’s enhanced forward presence in Latvia (Forward Land Forces) and the South Skåne Regiment (P 7) will be the first on the ground in Latvia. The purpose of this visit is to display the Regiment and its abilities.

The Ministers will also take part in a bilateral meeting to discuss other NATO related issues, regional security and defence material related issues.

10:10 Bilateral meeting Sweden – Latvia

10:45 Outdoor demonstration, media presence allowed

12:15–12:45 Media activities and interview opportunities

Advance registration is required and can be obtained via email to Maj-Britt L. Persson (see contact below). The number of spaces is limited so please await confirmation. Register by 17:00 on Wednesday 2 October at the latest. Please include your name, surname, personal identity number, phone number, editorial office and the capacity in which you will participate (e.g., as a journalist or photographer). Please note: if you are not a Swedish citizen, your passport number and a photocopy of your passport must be included.