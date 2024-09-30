IAM calls on owners to get their dogs vaccinated regularly on World Rabies Day

MACAU, September 30 - The United Nations designated 28 September every year as “World Rabies Day”. The theme this year, “Breaking Rabies Boundaries”, highlights the need to strengthen cross-border collaborations, make vaccination more accessible and raise public awareness. With the joint efforts of the different sectors of the community, there has been no cases of human or animal infection of rabies in Macao for over 40 years. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has been committed to implementing multiple measures, including the provision of free rabies vaccination service for suitable dogs and cats. IAM urges owners to get their dogs vaccinated regularly on the occasion of “World Rabies Day” to jointly realise the goal of zero rabies-related deaths by 2030.

Vaccine coverage of 70% or above effectively prevents rabies

Rabies is a zoonotic disease that spreads across species and boundaries. According to the studies conducted by the World Health Organization and the World Organisation for Animal Health, local outbreaks of rabies can be effectively prevented if the coverage of rabies vaccination reaches 70% or above. To prevent and control rabies, the “One Health” concept must be adopted, and people across governments and sectors, including vaccine manufacturers, medical practitioners, veterinarians, the pet sector and owners, etc., jointly build the safety net for combating rabies.

Bringing dogs to receive rabies vaccination on time

There has been no cases of human or animal infection of rabies for over 40 years in Macao. To continue to promote the relevant disease prevention and control work, IAM has been committed to the implementation of multiple measures, including testing and inspection of foreign animals, vaccine provision for local dogs and cats, organisation of health seminars and activities on prevention of animal epidemics, education to raise public awareness of rabies and its effects, etc. In addition, IAM has further strengthened surveillance, diagnosis and study of rabies through legislation to include rabies as a reportable zoonotic disease, so as to prevent imported cases of rabies.

Meanwhile, to call on owners to bring their dogs to receive rabies vaccination and boosters regularly, IAM also sends text messages to registered owners. If a member of the public is accidentally bitten or scratched by an animal, he/she should rinse the wound repeatedly with soap and water and proceed to seek appropriate treatment at a hospital as soon as possible.

Provision of cross-district vaccination service to provide convenience for owners

Pet owners can bring their cats and dogs to receive vaccination against rabies during office hours of Macao or Coloane Municipal Kennel. To provide convenience for owners regarding the relevant service during non-office hours, IAM set up “Mobile Service Stations for Dog License Application and Renewal” in different districts across Macao in January and February this year. IAM has also organised “Pet Preparatory Class – Pet Information Station” in various districts across Macao from May to December to further promote prevention of animal epidemics and health education information in communities. Stations for provision of rabies vaccination service were also installed on site. These activities aim to raise the public’s awareness of rabies and urge owners to fulfil their obligations, so as to jointly promote the implementation of prevention work of rabies in local animals.