[Enhancing Effectiveness of MIF] First Collaboration with Local Supermarkets for Nine-day Exhibition “Macao Ideas” Exhibitors Satisfied with Sales and Business Opportunities

MACAU, September 30 - For the first time, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) teamed up with thirteen “Macao Ideas” exhibitors and large supermarkets in Macao, and organised two sessions of the “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland ‧ 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair”-Macao Ideas Promotion Series: “Macao Premium Goods” Exhibition and Sales Campaign in late September.

Over the course of nine days, more than 100 distinctive “Made in Macao” and “Macao Brand” products were displayed, attracting many local residents and tourists. The supermarket expressed interest in products from the exhibitors, with follow-up discussions likely to take place. Some exhibitors reported satisfaction with the number of visitors, sales, and overall effectiveness of the event, acknowledging its role in expanding their brand awareness and sales channels.

Exhibitors praised the success of the event in raising the profile of Macao brands

A “Macao Ideas” exhibitor noted that the event boosted sales, with both local residents and tourists showing keen interest in “Made in Macao” and “Macao Brand” products. Some exhibitors reported a 70% to 80% increase in sales compared to their usual business. Others found the event an excellent opportunity to test the market and gain valuable insights into the supermarkets’ customer base, which will help them expand their business. They hope to continue discussions about getting their products listed in the store.

One exhibitor specialising in big health foods highlighted that they had already participated in IPIM’s back-of-house promotion for integrated tourism and leisure enterprises earlier this year. By taking part in a range of promotional activities through the “Macao Ideas”, they were able to showcase their products to a diverse audience, increasing their competitiveness and brand awareness.

Two livestream “Macao Ideas” sales sessions will be held during the MIF

Leveraging the MIF platform, the Macao Ideas Promotion Series were conducted in a brand-new hybrid mode with both online and offline activities. These involved two sessions of the Exhibition and Sales Campaign in September at a local supermarket, followed by two “Macao Premium Goods” Exclusive Livestream Sales Sessions during the 29th MIF on 16 and 17 October. Through interactive livestreaming, nearly 20 “Macao Ideas” exhibitors will showcase more than 100 Macao products, covering big health foods, food souvenirs, coffee, cultural and creative products, clothing and footwear. Traders are invited to watch the livestream and purchase their favourite “Macao Premium Goods” online.

Organised by IPIM, the 29th MIF has always provided a business platform for companies all over the world, particularly local SMEs. This year, the event will be held concurrently with the “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland ‧ Macao Franchise Expo 2024” (2024MFE) from 16 to 19 October (Wednesday to Saturday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. The two exhibitions will feature a series of themed business promotional activities, generating synergy and further advancing investment promotion efforts.

Macao Ideas: a promotion platform for diverse products, assisting Macao enterprises in expanding business opportunities

To continue promoting “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand”, and “Macao Design” products, IPIM’s “Macao Ideas” has brought together over 100 Macao enterprises, showcasing around 1,700 items, including food and beverages, big health products, clothing and accessories, skincare products, and cultural and creative products.

The “Macao Ideas” utilises various channels, such as offline product displays, online multimedia promotion, virtual reality (VR) exhibitions, and smart vending machines, to enhance the brand visibility of Macao enterprises. It will also host trade workshops, promotional activities, and business matching sessions to help Macao enterprises discover new business opportunities. For more information, please visit https://macaoideas.ipim.gov.mo/.