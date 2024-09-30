Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrives in United Kingdom on working visit

Deputy President Mashatile arrives in the United Kingdom on a working visit

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has today, Sunday, 29 September 2024, arrived in London, United Kingdom of Great Britain (UK), for the second leg of his working visit, scheduled to take place on 30 September - 04 October 2024. The purpose of the visit is to improve trade and investment relations between South Africa and the United Kingdom.

This visit follows a successful working visit to Ireland, which was aimed at advancing cooperation between South Africa and Ireland with regard to improving trade and investment, and building on the significant progress made in the fields of science, innovation, as well as education and skills development.

The UK is one of South Africa’s most significant bilateral partners, particularly in trade, investment, skills development, science, innovation, the Just Energy Transition and tourism, among others.

Under the theme: “ Building investor confidence in South Africa and driving foreign direct investment into SA ”, the Deputy President continues to engage with various local and international private sector partners to mobilise investment support and strengthen public-private partnerships to realise the country’s economic growth and transformation objectives.

The Deputy President will also use the opportunity to advance the strategic priorities of the Government of National Unity (GNU) – creating sustainable economic growth, addressing poverty and the high cost of living; and building an ethical, capable developmental state.

During this visit, the Deputy President will engage with representatives from several organisations, including Bloomberg Media, Financial Times, Sasol, Brand South Africa, the London Stock Exchange, Investec’s Investors Roundtable, Standard Bank, JP Morgan, City Bank, Goldman Sachs and the South African Chamber of Commerce.

The Deputy President will also pay a courtesy call on the Duke of Edinburgh, and meet with the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Ms Angela Rayner.

The Deputy President is leading a delegation comprising; the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola; the Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa; the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson; the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni Abrahams; the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ms Rosemary Capa; the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr David Masondo; the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Mr Kenneth Morolong and the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Andrew Whitfield.

Media enquiries: Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile on 066 195 8840