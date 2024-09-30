Historic Weekend at Donington as ROKiT Rookies Dominate the Tracker Kawasaki Superteen Championship

Kalvin Kelly Champion ROKiT Rookies podium lock-out at Donington

ROKiT Rookie Kalvin Kelly crowned first ever Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Champion with team-mates Brodie Gawith runner-up and Chloe Jones fourth

To see three of our ROKiT Rookies on the same podium on Saturday was superb and to have three of our young riders in the top four of the championship is incredible” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Going into Sunday's race, following a ROKiT Rookies 1-2-3 podium lock-out in Saturday's race, it had already been decided that either Kelly or Gawith would emerge as champion and the battle was on between the two young riders to see which would end up on top. Australia’s Gawith started from pole, with fellow Aussie and team-mate Henry Snell second on the grid and Kelly, who had a 17 point lead, starting fourth.Gawith hit the front at the start and what followed was a dramatic eight lap race which was stopped two laps short of the ten laps it should have been as rain hit. Gawith dropped to second on Lap Two as Carl Harris hit the front, but the action ran all the way to the red flag. Snell hit the front on the fourth lap while behind, Kelly was running sixth.Harris found his way back past Snell on the fifth lap but moments later Gawith was back in front as raindrops began to fall. Kelly found his way up to fifth as Harris hit the front once again – and as the pack rounded out the eighth lap, the race was stopped.Harris took the win with Gawith second and Snell third – but Kelly, ever the silent assassin, had done enough. Finishing fifth was all he needed to take the title.“It’s been an amazing season, it’s been a learning curve but the support from Leon, Ron and the whole ROKiT team has really helped push me along,” said KellyTeam owner Leon Haslam added: “First, second and fourth in the championship with the ROKiT Rookies is a tremendous achievement. The racing has been great all year, the class has been awesome and to bring on these young riders has been fantastic. This now marks our third championship win for the academy in four years so we must be doing something right.”ROKiT Chairman Jonathan Kendrick commented “With ROKiT Haslam Racing we’ve made a huge commitment to funding ROKiT Rookies, a race team for young riders, many of whom would not have this opportunity without our help. To see three of our ROKiT Rookies on the same podium on Saturday was superb and to have three of our young riders in the top four of the championship is incredible. ROKiT Rookies is an initiative for young riders which follows on from our sim-to-circuit ROKiT Racing Star programme for young drivers which has produced this year’s British F4 Champion, Deagan Fairclough, and we will be creating even more opportunities for young drivers with our new ROKiT Racing Drivers initiative, details of which will be published soon.”ROKiT Rookies is a rider development programme, first launched by Leon Haslam in 2020, designed to help the best young talent in motorcycle sport progress, develop and realise their full potential. ROKiT Rookies has a full race set-up within the BSB paddock with its own Race Truck & Awning and each rider has access to bikes prepared to the highest standard by dedicated mechanics. Rider training and development is personally overseen by experienced rider, Leon, with additional mentoring from Leon’s dad and racing legend 'Rocket Ron' Haslam. The development programme includes a focus on health, fitness and mental wellbeing as well as media training and the opportunity to understand the business of being a motorcycle racer on and off the track.More details can be found at www.rokitrookies.co.uk and www.rokit.com and Kawasaki British Superteen Championship (msvr.co.uk)

