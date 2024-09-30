double jump.tokyo Unveils The Rise of Bravery and Footage for KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms

KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms- KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms- Footage

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- double jump.tokyo, Inc. ("double jump.tokyo") has unveiled exciting new details about its upcoming blockchain game KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms- , developed under license from SEGA and featuring artwork from the Sangokushi Taisen series, including the pre-launch event, The Rise of Bravery, and exclusive gameplay footage during a special showcase at the YGG Japan booth at Tokyo Game Show 2024.The in-development game footage at Tokyo Game Show 2024!On September 29, 2024, the KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms- Special Stage took place at the YGG Japan booth at Makuhari Messe during Tokyo Game Show 2024. The event featured Yasuhiro Nishiyama (also known as "Nishi-P"), the creator of the Sangokushi Taisen series and producer of KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms-, alongside Yasuaki Sakamoto, the head of blockchain game development at double jump.tokyo. While showcasing the in-development game footage, they highlighted the game’s unique appeal to the audience.Details of the pre-launch event The Rise of Bravery announced!The pre-event, "The Rise of Bravery," offers a glimpse into the game's world through a historical narrative. Participants can earn general cards and Bravery Points, which are exclusive to the pre-event.What is “KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms-” ?Developed by double jump.tokyo under a licensing agreement with SEGA, this blockchain game will not only feature the generals from the arcade version of Sangokushi Taisen but also introduce new generals specifically created for this release. The game will provide a strategic auto-battle experience utilizing NFT cards that represent these recreated generals and is scheduled for release in winter 2024.Game Title: Kai Sangokushi Taisen -Battle of Three Kingdoms-Genre: Strategic Auto-BattleDeveloper: double jump.tokyoPlatforms: PC, Android, iOSSupported Languages: Japanese, English (at launch)Release Date: Scheduled for winter 2024Teaser Site: https://lp.battle-of-three-kingdoms.games/ Twitter Account: @b3k_games About double jump.tokyoFounded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is a leading Japanese startup at the forefront of Web3 solutions and blockchain game development, with notable successes like "My Crypto Heroes" and "Brave Frontier Heroes." As a technology solution provider, the company partners with major enterprises, facilitating the seamless integration of blockchain technologies into their games and overall business strategies. Backed by prominent investors, including Circle, Gate Ventures, Protocol Labs, SBI Investment, Sony Group, and WEMADE, double jump.tokyo boasts collaborations with industry giants such as SEGA, Square-Enix, Bandai-Namco, Ubisoft, and LINE. With a clear mission to drive the widespread adoption of blockchain technologies, the company is dedicated to transforming the global gaming and entertainment industries.

