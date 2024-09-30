MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai hosts its latest edition of Rayya Talks on the topic “A Journey to Mindfulness”

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai hosted its latest edition of Rayya Talks, themed “A Journey to Mindfulness,” which brought together an inspiring community to explore wellness, serenity and personal growth last Thursday. The event, held in the peaceful and luxurious surroundings of the Club Lounge of the hotel, captivated attendees with a full morning of expert-led sessions and insightful discussions.The event was hosted by Julie Mallon, the Middle East’s leading sleep expert and founder of Nurture 2 Sleep. Throughout the day, a lineup of distinguished speakers shared their knowledge on various topics ranging from self-care to mindfulness, all supporting the global MGallery initiative called “Heritage Days” with this specific hotel’s focus being “Serenity.”The morning started with a talk with Amanda Jenner, renowned Behavioral Expert and author of My Carry Potty, she opened the event with her powerful insights into her business, becoming inventor of the year and her insights on potty training - capturing the audience's attention right from the start.Maria Karakoulaki, expert in Aesthetic and Functional Gynaecology, followed with her deep knowledge on women's health and wellness, offering practical and empowering advice. Dr. Rafif Tayara, Paediatric Dentist and author of Dr. Smile, brought a focus on paediatric wellness, emphasising the critical role of oral care in both adult and children’s overall health.Whilst, Kelly Marie Hodgkin, an accomplished entrepreneur and business mentor, shared valuable strategies for personal success and business growth, inspiring participants with her entrepreneurial journey. Dr. Sandy Zanella, a mindfulness and holistic coach for women, guided attendees through transformative mindfulness techniques, enhancing their understanding of holistic well-being.And Carina Harvey, a personal identity coach, led a captivating session on embracing one’s authentic self, encouraging attendees to explore and nurture their personal identities. To conclude the morning, artist Romeo Salem Robis showcased his “serenity” themed art in residence exhibition. He shared his unique perspectives on art as a form of personal expression, leaving the audience with a creative and inspiring close.The event was offered as a complimentary experience as attendees enjoyed coffee, tea and light refreshments as they immersed themselves in all of the discussions.Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, shared his thoughts on the event: “Rayya Talks is part of our commitment to promoting holistic wellness and mindfulness within our community. Today’s event was part of a global MGallery initiative called Heritage Days, and we provided an incredible opportunity for attendees to explore new perspectives around the theme of serenity, where they shared meaningful conversations and connected in the serene environment of our resort.”Julie Mallon, founder of Nurture 2 Sleep and host of the event, added: "It was a privilege to be part of such a powerful gathering of minds - focused on mindfulness and personal growth. I believe that everyone who attended left with tools and insights to continue their journey towards improved mental health and well-being.”With each Rayya Talks event, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai continues to be a beacon of wellness and mindfulness in the region, offering events and experiences that enhance the personal well-being of all who attend.(ends)About MGallery The Retreat Palm DubaiThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.

