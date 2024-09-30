Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi leads South African delegation at International Conference on Theory and Practice of Electronic Governance (ICEGOV), 1 to 4 Oct

The South Africa’s Department of Public Service and Administration, the Centre for Public Service Innovation, and the Wits School of Governance (Wits University, in partnership with the United Nations University, will host the 17th edition of ICEGOV, the International Conference on Theory and Practice of Electronic Governance, from 1 to 4 October 2024.

Minister for Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, will lead the South African Government delegation at this conference.

Conceived in 2007, this annual gathering brings together academia, governments, international organizations, civil society, and industry to share the latest insights and experiences in the theory and practice of Electronic Governance (now more commonly referred to as Digital Governance).

This year, the theme is “Trust and Ethical Digital Governance for the World We Want.” The theme selection is framed at a critical juncture where the Global Digital Compact is being endorsed at the UN Summit of the Future in September 2024, and South Africa is set to take up the presidency of the G20 from December 2024. The discussions will thus frame both global and region-specific dialogues, with particular focus on Africa, the BRICS, and the Global South.

Key subjects to be discussed include:

Digital transformation and innovation in the public sector

Governing digital economies between the private and public sectors

Drivers and determinants of success in adopting and implementing AI in public organizations

Building inclusive Artificial Intelligence

Smart sustainable cities and communities for people

Developing a future-ready digital workforce and digital infrastructure

Measuring digital government for equitable and inclusive outcomes

Role of social media and new digital platforms

Minister Inkosi Buthelezi stated that the government strongly supports this conference because it aims to bring together thought leaders and practitioners to drive meaningful progress in this critical area.

“The Department of Public Service and Administration’s Digital Government policy framework, which adopts a comprehensive approach to leveraging digital technologies for the delivery of public services, enhancing government operational efficiency, and fostering a citizen-centric approach to governance, stands to benefit significantly from the learnings and insights shared during this conference,” added Minister Inkosi Buthelezi.

Local organizing Chair and Head of the Wits School of Governance, Professor Themba Maseko, noted that this conference is monumental as South Africa and the Global South seek ways to strengthen their digital governance capabilities.

“The ethical principles that guide digital technology and governance—through transparency, accountability, and respect for privacy—create a digital landscape for us to live better lives in all contexts. We will be covering different aspects of digital governance, with fascinating insights and experiences from an African perspective,” said Prof. Maseko.

Associate Professor Geci Karuri-Sebina, also Programme Committee Chair, emphasized that this edition of ICEGOV is special because it’s taking place on the African continent and will bring voices of academics, government officials, and other key stakeholders representing the Global South.

“This conference will comprise interactive workshops to address real-world challenges and develop practical solutions towards a trustworthy and inclusive digital transformation. There will be extensive networking opportunities to connect with researchers and colleagues from across Africa and the globe,” said Associate Prof. Karuri-Sebina.

Media is invited as follows:

Day 1: 01 October 2024

19:00 – 20:00: Opening Ceremony Room: Diamond

20:00 – 20:30: Opening Keynote Lecture Room: Diamond

20:30: Welcome Reception

Day 2: 02 October 2024

09:00 – 15:00: Full Day Sessions Venue: CSIR

Day 3: 03 October 2024

18:00 – 21:00: Evening Function Venue: Diep in Die Berg

Day 4: 04 October 2024

16:30 – 17:00: Closing Keynote Lecture Room: Diamond

17:00 – 17:30: Closing Ceremony Room: Diamond

For Detailed Program: ICEGOV 2024 – Pretoria, South Africa

Media Accreditation

Media accreditation will take place at the CSIR International Convention Centre gate office during the following times:

Date: 30 September 2024

Time: 09:00 - 20:00

Important:

Proof of ID Required:

Non-South Africans: Passport

Local Media: ID Document

Please complete your accreditation as early as possible to avoid delays. All media representatives must be accredited on Sunday 29 September 2024, regardless of the day they plan to cover the event.

Note: No entry to the venue will be permitted without proper accreditation.

Media Contact Details:

Kemantha Govender, WSG Communications Manager

Cell: 084 737 6522

E-mail: Kemantha.govender1@wits.ac.za

Moses Mushi: DPSA Director Communications

Cell: 082 972 6595

E-mail: mosesm@dpsa.gov.za

Media Interviews

Dudley Moloi: DPSA DD Media

Cell: 0724209946

E-mail: Dudley@dpsa.gov.za

Yaseen Carelse: Office of the Minister for Public Service and Administration

Cell: 0641856496

E-mail: Yaseen.Carelse@dpsa.gov.za