Water and Sanitation and UNESCO launch Citizen Science for Water Photo Story Competition

The South African National Committee (SANC) for UNESCO Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme (IHP), in collaboration with the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) launched a Citizen Science for Water Photo Story Competition on Friday 27 September 2024 in Pretoria.

SANC members include DWS, Water Research Commission (WRC), Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), University of South Africa (UNISA), Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), amongst others.

The phrase “A picture is worth a thousand words”, has more truth and power to it now more than ever in communicating matters on water action. The competition is aimed to elevate inspiring stories on citizen science for water by touching upon people’s emotional connection to water and inspiring them to take positive action.

The competition’s objectives are to raise awareness on the intertwined relationship between water and the various dimensions of culture, value, education and the natural sciences in the past and present; activate youth involvement in communicating matters of water action in creative ways; contribute to joint actions in the water action agenda; and to demonstrate how citizens, communities and education could effectively support the sustainable use and management of water.

Participants should explore five themes which are: Water & Citizen Science; Water & Partnerships; Water & Education; Water & Culture; and Water & Communities.

The competition is now officially opened. Submissions can be sent via a link: https://www.dws.gov.za/Projects/UNESCO/cspi.aspx

Applicants are urged to familiarise themselves with the submission rules when entering the competition. Anyone with inquiries or struggling with submission may direct their queries to ihp50photostory@dws.gov.za

The competition is free to enter, and participants must be 18 years or older. The deadline for submission is 28 February 2025, 23:00 South African Time. The winners will be officially announced in March 2025 and receive an award from DWS and South African National Committee for IHP and recognition and visibility through IHP channels and initiatives both locally and internationally.

The top fifteen winning pieces will be exhibited in June 2025 during the launch of the Photo Story Book.

Applicants should note that the decision of the judges will be final, and no negotiations will be entered into with respect to any such decision.

Creative, and passionate individuals on water matters are encouraged to enter the competition.

For more information, contact

DWS Head of Communication, Dr Mandla Mathebula

Cell: 083 235 8675