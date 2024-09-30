PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 Tolentino urges student achievers: be guardians of knowledge, integrity, values Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Sunday congratulated hundreds of outstanding students who were recognized and awarded incentives by the local government of Dasmariñas City, Cavite. Speaking at the city's annual Gawad Karangalan ceremony, Tolentino said that the recognition received by the students not only affirms their hard work and dedication, but also comes with the responsibility to be role models to their fellow youth. "Be guardians of integrity, knowledge, and values that you learned from your school, parents, and community," the senator said in his speech. "It is now your task to continue valuing this knowledge so that the next batch of graduates will emulate you. This way, you bring back honor to your city which provided for your education," he stressed. Tolentino was joined in the event by Mayor Jenny Austria-Barzaga and local officials of Dasmariñas and Cavite province. Department of Education Secretary Edgardo 'Sonny' Angara also graced the event. The annual Gawad Karangalan is a program that was started more than a decade ago by the late Representative Elpidio 'Pidi' Barzaga as a way to instill the value of education among the city's youth. Mga estudyante, hinimok ni Tolentino na pangalagaan ang karunungan, integridad, kagandahang asal Pinuri ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang daan-daang mga estudyante ng Dasmariñas City, Cavite na kinilala ng lokal na pamahalaan dahil sa kanilang academic achievements nitong Linggo. Sa kanyang talumpati sa taunang Gawad Karangalan ng lungsod, ipinaalala rin ni Tolentino sa mga mag-aaral na ang natanggap nilang pagkilala ay may kaakibat na responsibilidad para patuloy na maging huwaran sa kanilang mga kapwa kabataan. "Nawa'y maging tagapangalaga kayo ng karunungan, integridad, at kagandahang asal na natutunan n'yo sa inyong paaralan, mga magulang, at komunidad," ani Tolentino. "Tungkulin n'yo rin na ipagpatuloy ang pagpapahalaga sa edukasyon, para kayo'y tularan ng mga susunod pang batch ng mga estudyante. Sa ganitong paraan ay nakapaghahatid kayo ng dangal sa inyong lungsod na sumuporta sa inyong edukasyon," diin nya. Nakasama ni Tolentino sa paggawad ng parangal ang lokal na pamunuan ng Dasmariñas sa pangunguna ni Alkalde Jenny Austria-Barzaga, gayundin ang mga opisyal ng probinsya. Dumalo rin ang kalihim ng Kagawaran ng Edukasyon na si Edgardo 'Sonny' Angara. Ang Gawad Karangalan ay isang programa na kumikilala sa student achievers ng Dasmariñas mula elementarya hanggang kolehiyo. Sinimulan ito mahigit isang dekada na ang nakalilipas ng namayapang kinatawan ng lungsod na si Representative Elpidio 'Pidi' Barzaga.

