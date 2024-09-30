Expansion of home mental health support service

Release date: 28/09/24

Residents in Adelaide’s northern and southern suburbs who need support with complex and enduring mental illness will be able to receive hospital-level care in their own home, thanks to the expansion of a successful community support service.

Delivering an election commitment, the Malinauskas Labor Government has invested more than $12 million to widen the Mental Health Hospital in the Home program to Northern Adelaide Local Health Network (NALHN) and Southern Adelaide Local Health Network (SALHN).

The service will deliver the equivalent of 22 new beds – 12 in the north and 10 in the south – allowing those experiencing acute episodes of psychiatric illness to get personalised nursing, allied health, and medical care in the comfort of their own home.

Patients are supported for around two weeks, receiving daily home visits from trained mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, occupational therapists and a pharmacist.

Mental Health Hospital in the Home has been operating at Central Adelaide Local Health Network with great success since January 2021, with more than 94 per cent of people accessing the service avoiding a readmission to hospital. On average, the program admits 16 patients each month for around 15 days.

Both patients and carers have responded favourably to the service, with 96 per cent of patients and 97 per cent of carers reporting a positive response in post-admission surveys.

The service is offered to people through referrals by emergency departments, inpatient units, community teams and SAPOL.

We know that hospital emergency departments can be an overwhelming experience for people going through emotional distress or a mental health crisis.

That’s why initiatives such as the Mental Health Hospital in the Home are so important. It allows us to deliver the healthcare people need, in a more comfortable environment for the patient which ultimately delivers better outcomes.

The success of the service at CALHN shows that there are alternative ways to support people out of hospital, and we are pleased to roll it out even further to people in the north and south.

Attributable to Northern Adelaide Local Health Network Divisional Director (Medical) Mental Health, Dr Sanmuganatham Sujeeve

For some individuals needing support with mental health, seeking treatment in a hospital or clinic can be stigmatising or in some instances even add to the trauma they are experiencing. Home-based care can help to reduce these barriers, making it more likely for people to seek and engage in the treatment they need.

Home-based care can also help involve the patient’s loved ones in the treatment process which is crucial for many individuals managing mental health challenges.

We are pleased to be offering this service to our community.

Attributable to Southern Adelaide Local Health Network Co-Director Mental Health Services, Dulcey Kayes

By offering compassionate, personalised acute mental health care in a familiar setting, Hospital in the Home aims to help individuals feel empowered, valued, and connected to their loved ones.