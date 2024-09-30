Future stars urged to test their talent as search for next generation of elite SA athletes heats up

Release date: 30/09/24

Following an incredibly successful Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for our South Australian athletes, the State Government’s search for the next generation of superstars is underway, with the South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) hosting talent searches from tomorrow.

With a home Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon for 2032, SASI has expanded its talent search, with sessions to be held at the Netball SA Stadium in Mile End on Tuesday, 1 October and Wednesday, 9 October, with prospective athletes encouraged to register.

Testing has been expanded this year to include diving (ages 8-12), with cycling, rowing, kayaking, beach volleyball, shooting, archery (ages 13-17), and rowing (ages 18-19) also being tested and regional searches held last week.

The tests conducted range from generic fitness testing, to sport specific tests across sports that SASI works with. Athletes could discover that they excel in a sport they have never tried before.

Previous Olympic athletes discovered through SASI Talent Searches include Maeve Plouffe, Annette Edmondson, Alex Porter, Olympia Aldersey and Becchara Palmer.

Both sessions will begin at 2.00pm. Please visit the SASI website (sasi.sa.gov.au) to register.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Our athletes have always excelled on the world stage and they have done so with the support of our remarkable SASI staff who, with decades of experience, nurture and develop prospective elite athletes across their careers.

I urge any aspiring star interested in having their potential tested to register, have a go and possibly identify a pathway to their sporting dreams.

It’s only eight years until Brisbane 2032 and the search for the athletes who will represent their country on home soil is on with future elite athletes possibly having the opportunity to train at the outstanding, recently opened, state-of-the-art SASI redevelopment at Mile End!

We would look forward to welcoming aspiring stars to the Talent Search and wish everyone participating the very best.