PANA Holdings Signs Strategic Partnerships with IIT Madras to Drive Sustainable Development in Africa

Partnership with IIT Madras propels PANA Holdings' mission to foster sustainable development, technological innovation, and capacity-building across Africa.

We're excited to partner with IIT Madras, aligning with our vision to drive sustainable development and upskill African talent for a more sustainable and prosperous future.” — Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman/GCEO of PANA Holdings

ABUJA, NIGERIA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PANA Holdings , a leading African conglomerate, announced the signing of significant partnerships with the world-renowned Indian Institute of Technology Madras ( IIT Madras ). This strategic collaboration aims to foster commercialization of innovative, sustainable solutions, technological advancement, and capacity building across Africa.Membership Agreement with IIT Madras School of Sustainability:In a landmark move, PANA Holdings has become a member of the IIT Madras School of Sustainability. This partnership will enable PANA Holdings to leverage the school’s expertise in sustainable technologies, policy frameworks, and best practices to accelerate its own sustainability initiatives. By joining this initiative, PANA Holdings will enjoy access to a network of leading researchers, academicians, and industry professionals, fostering knowledge exchange and innovation for the benefit of Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa as a whole.MOU with IIT Madras and PANA Academy:Additionally, PANA Academy, a subsidiary of PANA Holdings, and IIT Madras have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a collaborative partnership between PANA Academy and IIT Madras. This MOU will pave the way for joint research projects, student exchange programs, and capacity-building initiatives. The partnership will focus on developing sustainable solutions to address Africa’s pressing challenges in areas such as renewable energy, climate change, and sustainable agriculture.Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman/GCEO of PANA Holdings, expressed his enthusiasm about these partnerships: “We are delighted to join forces with IIT Madras, a global leader in education and research. These collaborations align perfectly with our vision of driving sustainable development across Africa. By leveraging IIT Madras’ expertise and resources, we can accelerate our efforts to invest in upskilling African talent and to create a more sustainable and prosperous future for the continent.”Participation in IIT Madras Zanzibar Roundtable:Prior to the signing ceremony, Mr. Akobo participated in the IIT Madras Zanzibar Roundtable event on Responsive Engagement with Africa, sponsored by the Energy Consortium. The roundtable provided a platform for discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing Africa’s energy sector and explored potential solutions for sustainable and equitable energy access. Mr. Akobo’s participation underscored PANA Holdings’ commitment to contributing to the development of sustainable energy solutions for the continent.About PANA Holdings:PANA Holdings is a diversified conglomerate with interests in Energy Services, Exploration and Production Services, Digital Solutions and Project Development. With a strong presence in Africa and the entire globe, the group is committed to delivering innovative solutions, driving economic growth, and fostering long-term partnerships. For further information, visit https://panaholdings.com/ About IIT Madras:The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is a premier engineering institution in India, renowned for its academic excellence and research contributions. With a focus on innovation and technology, IIT Madras has played a significant role in addressing global challenges and driving sustainable development. For further information, visit https://iitm.ac.in About PANA Academy:PANA Academy, a competency cultivation hub, is an education and training institution dedicated to developing skilled professionals and nurturing talent across various industries. As a subsidiary of PANA Holdings, PANA Academy shares the conglomerate's commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainability.

