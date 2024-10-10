Big Bus Dream Releases The Title Track And Video From Forthcoming October 24 Album, “Gonna Miss Missing You”

album art for new single

The upcoming album cements a prolific year of music that saw the artist release Hello (Feb.) and American (June) to critical success.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Indie Alternative Rock artist Big Bus Dream is excited to announce his new single and video, “Gonna Miss Missing You”. The band’s raw and powerful new album laments time lost, time remaining, and his country’s polarizing attitudes, as well as a growing appreciation for the smaller everyday moments.Founded in 2006 by experienced musician, songwriter, and producer Mike Shannon, Big Bus Dream is an exciting band that blends multiple genres, including Indie, Alternative, and Rock, with expert intrigue. Renowned for his emotional and powerful protest tracks that take the listener on a journey of redemption, Big Bus Dream is continuing that ride with the latest single and video, “Gonna Miss Missing You”.Tinged with the band’s now renowned style of raw emotion and frustration, the new single and video, “Gonna Miss Missing You”, is available on Big Bus Dream’s official site and all good streaming platforms. For those interested in staying up to date with the band’s latest news, fans can follow them on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

