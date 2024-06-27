Big Bus Dream Releases Much Anticipated New Album, American

American. Stand, kneel or crawl, just come as you are.

The album, American, is due June 27. The raw & powerful new album laments on what his country has become and the polarizing conflict and hate.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Indie Alternative Rock artist Big Bus Dream is excited to announce his forthcoming new album, American. American creates hypnotic melodies and inspirational lyrics, exploring the country's polarizing attitudes and asks what’s happened to being “Just American.” Shannon directly addresses the listener, asking them why we are all so willing to be put neatly in a box and easily controlled.Founded in 2006 by experienced musician, songwriter, and producer Mike Shannon, Big Bus Dream is an exciting band that blends multiple genres, including Indie, Alternative, and Rock, with expert intrigue. Renowned for his emotional and powerful protest tracks that take the listener on a journey of redemption, Big Bus Dream is continuing that ride with their latest album, American, due June 27th.The new album cements a prolific period of music that saw the artist complete a recording project of 45 unique songs. The first collection of songs, C’mon Dream, was released in 2023 to critical acclaim, and the much-anticipated second collection, Hello, was only unveiled in February this year.Tinged with the band’s now renowned style of raw emotion and frustration, the new album is available on Big Bus Dream’s official site and all good streaming platforms. For those interested in staying up to date with the band’s latest news, fans can follow them on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

American - the video