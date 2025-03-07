Big Bus Dream Announces Powerful New Single, The Best Nobody

The Best Nobody, drops 3/7/25

The Best Nobody, launching on March 7th, 2025, embodies the very spirit of the band, encouraging listeners to fight, persevere, and continue to dream.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for blending raw storytelling with thought-provoking melodies, Independent Indie Alternative Rock artist Big Bus Dream, the brainchild of Mike Shannon, seamlessly blends genres, moving from Indie and Alternative to outright Rock throughout their impressive back catalog. Founded in 2006, the band is back with their latest single, The Best Nobody, which is out on March 7th, 2025.Building on the emotional and powerful themes the band has become synonymous with, The Best Nobody leads with the defining lyric, “The best nobody that nobody never heard”, which encapsulates the song’s perseverance and the relentless pursuit of recognition in an industry that often prioritizes commercial appeal over artistry.With a sound that is both introspective and anthemic, The Best Nobody embodies the key messages of Big Bus Dream: to fight, to persevere, and to continue to dream. While the song draws from the artist’s own experiences in the music industry, its universal themes resonate beyond music.“For me as an artist, The Best Nobody is a rallying cry about being heard, as well as paid, in this unequal playing field,” says Mike Shannon. “The track is deeply personal and widely relatable, and listeners can easily switch out the occupation to their own and feel that the song is speaking directly to them”.The new single will be available on Big Bus Dream’s official site and all good streaming platforms. For those interested in staying up to date with the band’s latest news, fans can follow them on Facebook Instagram , YouTube, and X.

