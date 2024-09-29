West TN TDOT Dispatched to East TN

Memphis, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Strike Force team and bridge inspection crews have been dispatched to East Tennessee to assist with recovery and repairs following historic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

Region 4’s bridge inspection team is inspecting impacted bridges with high water, assessing the erosion of soil around its piers and abutments due to water flow. Scour can weaken the bridge’s structural integrity. Proper evaluation is critical for ensuring the bridge’s safety, and having the extra team members in place will allow the inspection teams to cover more ground, potentially opening any closed routes.

Our Strike Force team is a specialized group that can deploy quickly in a disaster with the equipment needed. This team is made up of emergency responders, engineers, and transportation experts who work to remove debris and ensure public safety. The goal of this team is to provide immediate relief and begin the recovery process in flood-affected communities.

While West Tennessee experienced localized flooding and downed trees, the damage in East Tennessee is vast. Damage statistics on state roadways as of midday Sunday, September 29 are as follows:

• 27 state roadway sections closed

• 14 state bridges closed

• Five state bridges destroyed

While there is no immediate timeframe for full repairs, TDOT’s current priority is ensuring public safety and reconnecting communities that have been severed due to damage. Photos for media of Region 4’s work in East Tennessee are below (please courtesy TDOT).

