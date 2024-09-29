Governor Abbott Deploys Generators To Assist Hurricane Helene Recovery In Georgia

TEXAS, September 29 - September 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy emergency power generators to assist with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Georgia following a request from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

"Texans know all too well the tragic aftermath of a hurricane, and we will do all we can to help our fellow Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene,” said Governor Abbott. “Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in prayer for those who were lost to this devastating hurricane. Texas stands ready to assist everyone in Georgia as they begin the long road to recovery from the impacts of Hurricane Helene. By deploying these generators, we can help ensure that critical infrastructure can be restored quickly and efficiently. Texas will continue to deploy support and resources to our fellow Americans who were impacted by Hurricane Helene."

Under Governor Abbott’s direction, TDEM has prepared emergency power generators to deploy to Georgia as the state continues its recovery and cleanup efforts following the devastating impacts from Hurricane Helene. This support is in addition to the deployment of Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida last week ahead of storm impacts.

This deployment of resources is coordinated under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.