Muslim Women Delegation Visits New Jersey to Address Rising Antisemitism with Local Jewish Communities

AMMWEC and ADL with Attorney General Platkin of the State of New Jersey Muslim women leaders with Holocaust survivor, Maud Dahme AMMWEC on tour in New Jersey at a beautiful Sufi mosque with Jewish sister, Rachel Eisen AMMWEC will be hosting a live webinar to discuss October 7th tragedy

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the recent increase in antisemitic incidents across the country, a prominent delegation from the American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) and Muslim Women Speakers (MWS) visited New Jersey to engage with local Jewish communities. The delegation of Muslim women faith leaders aims to address the rising issue of antisemitism and promote unity and understanding among different faith communities.During their visit, the AMMWEC delegation met with leaders and members of various Jewish organizations in New Jersey like the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, including places of worship. AMMWEC toured the community with Andrew and Racher The delegation expressed their solidarity with the Jewish community and condemned all forms of hate and discrimination. They also discussed ways to combat antisemitism and promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation.The Muslim women delegation attended the Fireside Chat with Attorney General Platkin of New Jersey, with partners Brandi Katz Rubin of Anti-Defamation League, ADL New Jersey. AMMWEC met with AG Platkin and his team and assured them of their support in fighting antisemitism. Holocaust survivor Maud Dahme, shared her story of survival. Her story was one of interfaith solidarity and brought hope to everyone at this time of surging antisemitism. Maud Dahme, was a little girl who was given safety and his at the home of a Christian family."It is time for Christian leadership to stand with us and rise against antisemitism. Those who hate the Jews today will likely hate the Christians tomorrow and the cycle of hate will continue with others," she said, " we need to stand firmly together and counter this rise in extremism in our beloved nation, " Ali added." It is not acceptable to us that we promote religious freedom for everyone everywhere and sadly our Jewish people do not have the safety and security to practice their religion freely," said Anila Ali, " we have failed our Jewish people," she added."It is an egregious violation of religious freedom when as Muslims we are free and safe to walk into the mosques, as we just did but Jews have to go through stringent security to pray in their house of worship," said Soraya Deen.The group met with Christian faith leaders, and community members and visited local mosques.“I've long believed that the Jewish and Muslim communities in the West are natural allies, both possessing a unique understanding of the dangers posed by extremism—whether from the right, left, or religious sectors. Following the events of October 7th, I sought to foster unity between these communities. However, this effort has been difficult, largely due to the highly charged emotions surrounding the conflict, magnified by social media, and the dearth of visible, moderate Muslim groups to collaborate with. In this context, discovering the work of AMMWEC and MWS has been a beacon of hope. These courageous women lead the charge in promoting dialogue, fostering understanding, and countering extremism. Their voices are precisely what we need to uplift, and their partnership will be invaluable as we embark on the long road toward peace and mutual understanding," explained Debbie Bobovnikova.Anila Ali, the founder of AMMWEC, stated, "As women of faith, we stand together against hate and bigotry. We are deeply concerned about the recent rise in antisemitic incidents and we are committed to working with our Jewish brothers and sisters to promote peace and understanding." Zeba Zebunessa, of AMMWEC, added, "We believe that by coming together and engaging in meaningful dialogue, we can break down barriers and build bridges of understanding between different faith communities."The visit of the AMMWEC delegation to New Jersey highlights the importance of interfaith collaboration in addressing issues of hate and discrimination. The delegation's efforts to promote unity and understanding among different faith communities serve as a powerful message of solidarity and hope. AMMWEC remains committed to promoting peace and harmony among all communities and will continue to work towards creating a more inclusive and tolerant society.For more information about AMMWEC and their efforts to promote interfaith understanding, please visit their website at www.ammwec.org info@ammwec.org

Muslim and Jewish Women Leaders of America Speak up

