Thousands of Warakaris and Kirtan Kars determined to thwart the conspiracy against Warakari and Hindu religion!

Dignitaries present on the dais

Alandi (Pune District ) – In the ‘Warakari Conference’ held at Alandi Devachi, thousands of Warakaris and Kirtan Kars resolved to thwart the ongoing conspiracy against Warakari and Hindu religion and deities, and appealed to every Warakari to make efforts to end the conspiracy of ‘Love Jihad’. The conference was held at Fruitvale Dharmshala on the Pradakshina Marg in Alandi Devachi. The conference was jointly organized by the ‘Warakari Sampraday’ and the ‘Hindu Janjagruti Samiti’. During the program, books and texts were distributed to Warakari educational institutions. Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Shri. Prakash Londhe explained the purpose of the work of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and the Warakari conference was successful due to his initiative.

Dignitaries present during the lighting of the lamp

“The conference was graced by the eminent presence of H.B.P. Sangram Bapu Bhandare Maharaj, Guruvarya H.B.P. Gyaneshwar Shinde Maharaj, Guruvarya H.B.P. Gyaneshwar Kadam Maharaj (Chhote Mauli), H.B.P. Dattatreya Chorgade Maharaj, H.B.P. Digambar Maharaj Naravde, H.B.P. Naval Maharaj, H.B.P. Namdev Maharaj Walke, H.B.P. Sanjay Maharaj Undre, H.B.P. Bajirao Maharaj Bangar, H.B.P. Santosh Anand Maharaj, and H.B.P. Mahendra Maharaj Maske. Additionally, there was a significant presence of H.B.P. Kirtan singers, preachers, gurus from Warakari educational institutions, senior student devotees, Hindu-loving, and patriotic citizens.

H.B.P. Prakash Maharaj Bodhle said, “For many years now, many ‘mandalis’ have wasted their lives seeking power, wealth, and fame, neglecting Hindutva and Hindu philosophy. However, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti is an exception. While the police and soldiers protect the country at the borders, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti is selflessly working to spread Hinduism and protect it from attacks. Wherever Hindu Dharma is under attack, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti is immediately there to fight against it. Protecting Hindu Dharma is the duty of every Hindu. Just as a daughter-in-law who upholds her maternal family’s values is considered an ideal daughter-in-law, Hindus should also demonstrate their commitment to Hindu Dharma through their actions.”

“On this occasion, H.B.P. Sangram Bapu Bhandare Maharaj said that due to the overwhelming response from Warakaris to the Warakari conference held in Alandi, such conferences should be held in Alandi every three months. Despite facing foreign invasions, jihad, and large-scale religious conversions, the Warakari sect has preserved its culture. We have a lot more work to do in the future to ensure the survival of our religion. Even if Muslims join our processions, they bring their own beliefs with them. They come to propagate their religion. Our Hindus, on the other hand, abandon their culture and adopt foreign practices. Hindus are giving up their own religion while Muslims are not. Hindus must be wary of the conspiracies of other religions.

Thousands of Warakaris and Kirtan Kars present in ‘Warakari Conference’

Hindu organizer and renowned author Shri. Samir Darekar said that Hindus need to understand Islam and its religious texts. Once they understand, they will realize why Muslims do not believe in universal brotherhood. Christians are now singing hymns of Jesus. They are worshiping Lord Satyanarayana by placing the image of Jesus. The rebel groups are spreading propaganda that Hindus and Warakaris are different. In reality, both are one and the same. Christians are converting Hindus by giving them Hindu names. It is the duty of Warakaris to bring back Hindus who have converted to other religions. Warakaris should be vigilant against conversions and fight against the atrocities being committed against Hindus.

Shri. Sunil Ghanwat, the state organizer of the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti for Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, said that the country is facing a serious problem of urban Naxalism. Thirty-two years ago, Hindus were massacred in Kashmir, but the progressive and communist groups did not utter a word. These organizations are supporting urban Naxalites. The corrupt, progressive, and communist elements in the country have conspired to destroy Sanatan Dharma by creating a false narrative against Hinduism and Hindu society. This urban Naxalism has now infiltrated the Warakari processions. These Naxalites are poisoning the minds of Hindus by creating a divide between Hinduism and the Warakari sect. Therefore, the Warakari sect and Hindu nationalist organizations should unite and defeat this conspiracy. If we want to solve all the problems of Hindus, the only solution is to establish a Hindu Rashtra!

Thousands of Warakaris and Kirtan Kars present in ‘Warakari Conference’

Kum. Krantitayi Petkar from the Ranaragini branch said that in the halal economy, Hindu money is being used to support terrorists. Therefore, Warakaris should participate in the people’s movement against the halal economy, which is harmful to the country.”