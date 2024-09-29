PHILIPPINES, September 29 - Press Release

September 28, 2024 Bill upgrading hospital in Zamboanga City passed on second reading in the Senate as sponsor Bong Go continues push for improved healthcare for all as sponsor Bong Go continues push for improved healthcare for all Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, welcomed the Senate approval on second reading of House Bill No. 9656. The bill, which he principally sponsored, seeks to elevate the status of the Mindanao Central Sanitarium in Pasobolong, Zamboanga City and renaming it to Zamboanga Regional Medical Center, recognizing its expanded role in providing healthcare services. Go emphasized the importance of renaming the facility to officially acknowledge its shift from a specialized leprosy sanitarium to a full-service medical center that caters to the general population, a function it has already been performing for years. This transition aligns with a mandate from the Department of Health (DOH) issued in 2005, which directed all sanitaria in the country to provide general medical services in addition to their role in leprosy care. "The approval of this bill brings us another step closer to enhancing healthcare services in Zamboanga and neighboring regions. By officially recognizing the hospital's new role, we are helping ensure that more Filipinos have access to modern, comprehensive medical care," said Go. "Malaki ang maitutulong nito para palawakin pa ang serbisyo ng ospital at mas mapalapit sa mga kababayan natin ang maayos at abot-kayang serbisyong medikal." The DOH's Administrative Order No. 2005-0013 mandated that all existing sanitaria, including the Mindanao Central Sanitarium, expand their services to include emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and specialized care for the general population. Over the years, sanitaria have been performing dual functions: caring for patients with leprosy while also serving as general hospitals. The proposed name change reflects this broader mission and the increasing demand for general medical services in the region. Go highlighted the critical need to ensure that healthcare facilities in all regions are modernized and properly equipped to meet the growing healthcare demands of their communities. He also reiterated his commitment to improving healthcare access across the country, particularly in underserved areas, by pushing for more legislation that will enhance the delivery of medical services nationwide. "Ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Kasama sa aking mga prayoridad ang masigurong lahat ng Pilipino, saan mang sulok ng bansa, ay may access sa serbisyong pangkalusugan," Go concluded. Once passed into law, the bill is expected to solidify the Mindanao Central Sanitarium's role as a leading regional healthcare provider, further enhancing healthcare delivery for millions of Filipinos in the Zamboanga Peninsula and surrounding areas. Last month, eleven other local hospital measures sponsored by Go were approved on third and final reading in the Senate. His leadership of the Senate Committee on Health has already led to the passage of 69 laws aimed at upgrading and establishing various public hospitals across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.