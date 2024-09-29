Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Media Briefings in Aiken, Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will conduct aerial damage assessments followed by media briefings in Aiken, S.C., and Greenville, S.C., to discuss the state's response to Hurricane Helene today, Sunday, September 29, starting at 2:30 PM. 

Aiken

WHO: Gov. McMaster, SCDOT Secretary Justin Powell, SLED Chief Mark Keel

WHAT: Media briefing

WHEN: Sunday, September 29 at 2:30 PM

WHERE: Aiken Regional Airport, 129 Aviation Boulevard, Aiken, S.C.

Greenville

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette, SCDOT Secretary Justin Powell, SLED Chief Mark Keel

WHAT: Media briefing

WHEN: Sunday, September 29 at 4:00 PM

WHERE: Greenville Downtown Airport, 100 Tower Drive #2, Greenville, S.C.

