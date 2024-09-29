Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Media Briefings in Aiken, Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will conduct aerial damage assessments followed by media briefings in Aiken, S.C., and Greenville, S.C., to discuss the state's response to Hurricane Helene today, Sunday, September 29, starting at 2:30 PM. Aiken WHO: Gov. McMaster, SCDOT Secretary Justin Powell, SLED Chief Mark Keel WHAT: Media briefing WHEN: Sunday, September 29 at 2:30 PM WHERE: Aiken Regional Airport, 129 Aviation Boulevard, Aiken, S.C. Greenville WHO: Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette, SCDOT Secretary Justin Powell, SLED Chief Mark Keel WHAT: Media briefing WHEN: Sunday, September 29 at 4:00 PM WHERE: Greenville Downtown Airport, 100 Tower Drive #2, Greenville, S.C. -###-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.