David Kovatch, Owner of The Sacred Vortex, Taps Renowned Filmmaker Moe Taylor for Graphic Design of Newest Kava Bar

BrainDagger Films (Moe Taylor) designed wall art, menus, tap art, window art and more hoping to bring his stylistic eye eye-grabbing flair to the venue

CLEVELAND OH, 44135, OH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Kovatch, visionary entrepreneur and owner of The Sacred Vortex , Cleveland’s premier kombuchery and teahouse, is excited to announce the choice of acclaimed filmmaker and graphic designer Moe Taylor for its graphic design. Known globally for his groundbreaking documentary series, Taylor will bring his creative genius to designing the visual identity of The Sacred Vortex, which has quickly become the city’s most talked-about new Kava bar.The Sacred Vortex promises to be a destination for those seeking a unique and immersive atmosphere. Offering a serene blend of kombucha, herbal teas, and kava, Kovatch’s newest venture is set to revolutionize the holistic beverage experience in Cleveland. Kovatch, who is also the founder of Sacred Waters, the creator of the revolutionary Pan Stackers restaurant storage system, and the founder of MOSHI (Ministry of Shamanic Healing and Integration), continues to push boundaries in the wellness and hospitality industries."Bringing Moe Taylor and BrainDagger Films on board is a dream come true," said Kovatch. "His ability to blend art, storytelling, and innovation will elevate The Sacred Vortex into not just a physical space, but an experience that resonates with our community on a spiritual level."Taylor’s films, including the acclaimed As Organism, The Importance of Strange Perceptions, and The Glorious Spectacle of Human Programming, have garnered over 70 awards and been featured in more than 100 film festivals worldwide. His visually stunning and thought-provoking work has captivated audiences across the globe and is available on platforms like Apple TV, Tubi, Plex, YouTube, and more. His unique artistic vision will guide the design and ambiance of The Sacred Vortex, ensuring it stands out as a Cleveland landmark.With a reputation for pushing creative boundaries, Moe Taylor is expected to incorporate his cinematic approach into The Sacred Vortex’s design, creating a vibrant, otherworldly atmosphere that enhances the wellness journey of patrons.The Sacred Vortex is scheduled to open its doors this fall, and excitement is already building as Cleveland’s wellness enthusiasts eagerly await the launch of this transformative space.About David KovatchDavid Kovatch is the founder of Sacred Waters and the inventor of Pan Stackers, a revolutionary restaurant storage system. He also leads MOSHI, the Ministry of Shamanic Healing and Integration, providing holistic healing and spiritual services. The Sacred Vortex is his latest venture, combining his passion for wellness, community, and innovation.Sacred Vortex4125 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, ohio 44113 / 216-785-9562About Moe TaylorMoe Taylor is an award-winning filmmaker and graphic designer, known for his critically acclaimed documentary series "Knowledge is Good" which explores human consciousness, perception, and the complexity of the human experience. His films have appeared in prestigious film festivals worldwide and are available on major streaming platforms.Moe Taylor/BrainDagger Films

