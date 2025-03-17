Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival Unveils Impressive Lineup Featuring Over 70 Projects from 29 Countries

Puerto Aventuras Good Times! Movies on the beach!

PAIFF will be Including the Festival Premiere of the Greenpeace Mexico Documentary, "Voices of the Mayan Jungle: A Battle for Life"

PUERTO AVENTURAS, QUINTANO ROO, MEXICO, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival ( PAIFF ) is proud to announce its highly anticipated second edition, showcasing more than 70 films and creative projects from 29 countries. Taking place April 2–6, 2025, PAIFF promises an unforgettable celebration of international cinema, art, and culture in one of Mexico’s most beautiful coastal communities.Among this year's most anticipated feature presentations is the festival premiere of Greenpeace Mexico’s groundbreaking documentary, "Voices of the Mayan Jungle: A Battle for Life" (Voces de la Selva Maya: Una Batalla por la Vida). This powerful film examines the ongoing devastation of Mexico's "green lung" — the Mayan jungle — highlighting threats from deforestation, industrial agriculture, mega pig farms, real estate development, and the controversial Mayan Train project. The documentary voices to Indigenous communities and environmental defenders fighting for their homes and future. As Greenpeace Mexico’s campaign coordinator Carlos Samayoa states, “We want the cry of the jungle to be heard throughout Mexico and beyond its borders.”Special guests from Greenpeace Mexico and local environmental leaders will join the screening for a Q&A session, offering firsthand insight into this urgent environmental and human rights issue.PAIFF offers attendees an exciting array of one-of-a-kind screening venues, creating an immersive five-day festival experience, including opening and closing events and three full days of morning and evening screenings, such as:Outdoor Cinema on the Beach at PA Hotel & Beach Club — films under the stars beside the Caribbean Sea, as part of the newly renovated PA Hotel & Beach Club’s grand re-opening celebration.Golf-Cart Drive-In Cinema at Divot Cocina Mexiterranea Park — a nostalgic drive-in experience under the night sky.Cinema on the Patio at Munchy’s Bar & Grill — morning sessions in a casual, relaxed setting with breakfast options available.Cinema on the Marina at Nauti Burro — waterfront screenings in the heart of the marina, also featuring the festival’s official opening kick-off event and a Sunday brunch experience to close out the festival in style.On Friday and Saturday nights, the festival will feature multiple screenings to choose from, offering a variety of films across genres and formats to suit every interest.PAIFF will showcase a rich and diverse lineup that includes:Feature filmsDocumentariesShort filmsAnimated filmsScreenplay presentationsMusic videosInteractive Q&A sessions with filmmakers, producers, and special guestsRed Carpet Gala and Reception — a glamorous night celebrating international filmmakers and talent.Awards Ceremony — honoring the festival’s standout films and creative achievements.Reserved Seating and Swag Bags for V.I.P. guests — enjoy priority access, exclusive perks, and memorable keepsakes.PAIFF will also welcome over a dozen attending filmmakers and producers, hosting interactive Q&A sessions to provide audiences with behind-the-scenes perspectives and meaningful dialogue about their creative work.In addition to Greenpeace Mexico’s regional premiere, PAIFF will feature:Guardians, directed by Rick Walker, starring Eric Roberts (one of two Eric Roberts features in the festival) and Taylor Armstrong (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)— an award-winning film about faith, redemption, and guardian angels.A diverse slate of international dramas, docs, comedies, thrillers, music videos, animations, and award-winning short films, offering something for every independent film enthusiast.Festival passes include exclusive access to the Puerto Aventuras Zone Turística, a gated resort community typically reserved for residents and guests. This stunning seaside village, featuring private beaches, marinas, a golf course, and upscale dining, serves as the perfect backdrop for PAIFF’s screenings and events. Festivalgoers will enjoy a unique opportunity to explore and experience this beautiful and secure destination while participating in a world-class film celebration.PAIFF is also excited to announce an exclusive festival partnership with Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya, offering attendees a special all-inclusive rate of $170 USD per night while rooms last. Festival guests can book directly with Dreams using the code PAIFF25 to access this limited-time offer. For booking and availability, contact Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya at reservations.drepa@dreamsresorts.com, or reach out to the festival team for more details.Join Us for an Unforgettable Festival Experience. The Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival welcomes filmmakers, film lovers, artists, and community members to experience five days of powerful storytelling, cultural exchange, and artistic celebration, set in the breathtaking Riviera Maya.For the full festival program, trailers, and tickets, visit: https://www.pafilmfestival.com/ For press inquiries, contact: Dewey Paul Moffitt at pafilmfest.info@gmail.comPAIFF is partnered with:IMdB, International Movie Database.FilmFreeway is the world's #1 way to enter film festivals and screenplay contests.Braindagger Films, Knowledge Is Good.Puerto Aventuras, Living the sweet life.Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya, Island Distilling,Divot Mexiterranea, Nauti Burro, and Munchy’s Sports Bar.Dewey Paul Moffitt970-333-4579

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.