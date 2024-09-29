【Expand international markets】 MGTO promotes “tourism +” at Tourism Expo Japan 2024 to attract visitations

MACAU, September 29 - Together with a delegation of Macao’s travel trade, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) participated in the Tourism Expo Japan 2024 in Tokyo, Japan from 26 to 29 September. Branding Macao’s diverse “tourism +” offerings at the largest international travel fair in Japan, the Office sought to attract Japanese visitors and tap into international markets.

Macao Pavilion at Tourism Expo Japan

Joined by representatives of the integrated resort enterprises, hotels, travel agencies and airline from Macao, MGTO participated and ran a 90-square-meter Macao Pavilion in the Tourism Expo Japan 2024 in Tokyo.

Incorporating the style of Portuguese architecture, the Macao Pavilion featured a large LED screen mirroring a church’s stained glass window, exquisite Portuguese tiles and an illuminated decoration modeled after the Ruins of St. Paul’s. Expo visitors could feel the cultural aroma of Macao. The Pavilion showcased the city’s vibrant scene of “tourism +” and calendar of events, spotlighting the destination appeal for potential visitors from Japan and diversifying the range of visitor markets.

Networking with Japanese travel trade for business opportunities

The Pavilion also served as a platform for MGTO and Macao’s industry delegates to connect with their counterparts from worldwide and Japan especially for partnership opportunities.

Major leading international travel fair in Japan

Tourism Expo Japan 2024 was organized by Japan Travel and Tourism Association, Japan Association of Travel Agents and Japan National Tourism Organization as the most all-encompassing international travel fair held annually in Japan. Last year, Tourism Expo Japan 2023 engaged over 1,000 enterprises and organizations as exhibitors from 70 countries and regions and admitted more than 140,000 visitors.

Great marketing efforts in Japan

Japan currently ranks among the top ten visitor markets for Macao. Daily flight services are operated between Macao and the two Japanese cities, Tokyo and Osaka, enabling close connectivity and frequent visitations. In July 2023, MGTO partnered with Air Macau to arrange a familiarization visit to Macao for members of the travel trade from Tokyo and Osaka, followed by the Office’s participation in Tourism Expo Japan 2023 in October. This March, the Office organized a mega roadshow and a tourism + MICE product updates seminar in Tokyo. Its engagement in Tourism Expo Japan 2024 this year will further enhance Macao’s profile and facilitate exchange and cooperation among industry participants, to tap the Japanese and international markets continuously.