Gov. Jim Justice issues proclamation calling for another Special Session of the West Virginia Legislature starting Monday

Gov. Justice released the following statement ahead of Monday’s Special Session: "As I call this Special Session, the goal is clear that we need to help the hardworking people of West Virginia. I'm hopeful that we can get another personal income tax cut across the finish line. I've said it time and again: nothing will help our population grow, create new opportunities, and drive economic progress in West Virginia like eliminating our personal income tax. We're on the right track, but we need to keep pushing forward. The growth and momentum we’ve built during my time as Governor is off the charts. It’s truly been a rocketship ride. We’ve also minded the store, and because of that we now have the opportunity to get these things done. We also need to do something to help hardworking families afford childcare. Right now, families across the country are struggling with extreme childcare costs, and we can't sit on the sidelines and watch it happen in West Virginia. We need to step in and help. That's why I'm again asking for a childcare tax credit to lower costs for families. This will make things a lot better for working families. There are additional things to address, such as more money for our schools and our nurses and getting major water, sewer, and infrastructure projects across West Virginia completed. We all know my time as your Governor is coming to an end. But I promised you that I would run across the finish line, and that's exactly what we're doing." Once the session gets underway, bill status may be found here.

