Gov. Henry McMaster Requests Expedited Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Helene

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today requested an Expedited Major Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response efforts to Hurricane Helene.

The Presidential Disaster Declaration, if approved, would provide FEMA Individual Assistance Program help to residents impacted by the storm in Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Cherokee, Chesterfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Lexington, Oconee, Newberry, Pickens, Saluda, and Spartanburg counties.

The request also includes categories A, B, and F of the FEMA Public Assistance Program for state and local government agencies, in addition to eligible non-profit organizations in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chester, Colleton, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Lancaster, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union, and York counties.

The Individual Assistance Program, if activated for South Carolina, would provide direct financial assistance to residents who incurred uninsured damages to their property as a result of the storm. FEMA Individual Assistance may also provide for other needs on a case-by-case basis.

The Public Assistance Program reimburses applicants for the unexpected, extraordinary costs of recovering from a major disaster. The Federal Emergency Management Agency pays 75% of this aid, and the division of the remaining 25% will be determined at a later date.

The governor's request also includes FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program grants to help lessen the impact of future disasters.

This is an initial request for federal assistance through FEMA. If approved, additional counties may be added based on need.

