MPD Arrests Restaurant Burglary Suspect in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for burglarizing a Northwest restaurant.

On September 28, 2024, at approximately 5:55 a.m., an employee observed the suspect inside of a restaurant in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The restaurant was still closed. As the employee left the restaurant to alert police, the suspect attempted to flee with property belonging to the restaurant. Officers arrived and located the suspect on the roof of the restaurant.

30-year-old Samore Samson Buchanan, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CCN: 24150191