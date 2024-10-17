Bud Megargee's Latest Book Receives International Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Author Bud Megaree The Afterlife Experience - How Our Association With Nature's Elements Shapes the Outcome A 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

Compounding his wins, Bud Megargee's latest book in his series about the afterlife gets recognized as a 2024 Distinguished Favorite in the Spirituality category

The Afterlife Experience contains the most uniquely creative and interesting explanations of soul deindividualization that we have ever read.” — Kirkus Editors

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "The Afterlife Experience - How Our Association With Nature's Elements Shapes the Outcome" as a 2024 Distinguished Favorite in the Spirituality category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers and librarians. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.What is an illuminated moment of truth?It is a time when we have an opportunity to break free from conventional understandings and seek alternative points of view.The Afterlife Experience seeks to be that moment of truth for readers who are brave enough to dive in.In his latest book, Bud Megargee takes readers on a journey to better understand how energy created by the elements of water, fire, air and earth can interact with the human experience and even have the potential to affect the afterlife. Through input from Socratic-like narratives, Bud learns that these elements radiate negative and positive energies that are powerful enough to penetrate the entire human existence.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented included Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver were among the entries.Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few. "We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.AboutRead Megargee's first book in the series, Soul Afterlife: Beyond the Near-Death Experience, which was recognized by the NYC Big Book Award in 2022 as a Distinguished Favorite in Spirituality.To learn more about the author, please visit: https://budmegargee.com/about ---To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ YouTube Channel http://youtube.com/c/IndependentPressAwardSpringNYCBigBookAwardFall ---The Independent Press Award announces every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit us at https://independentpressaward.com/ The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us at the BookCAMP event, a three day trade show for authors and publishers, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

