Derby Barracks / Arrest / Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5005058

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/28/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wylie Hill Road, Craftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlawful Trespass X2

ACCUSED: Jeremiah Wild

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of an unknown subject currently inside a residence which was not their own, located in the area of Wylie Hill Road, Craftsbury. Troopers arrived on scene, located and subsequently arrested the accused, Jeremiah Wild, for Burglary. Investigation revealed Wild had burglarized a home during the morning hours of 9/28/2024 and Wild also committed the offense(s) of Unlawful Trespass X2 the day prior (9/27/2024). Wild was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/30/24 at 1230

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State

BAIL: $1,000.00

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.