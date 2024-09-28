Derby Barracks / Arrest / Multiple Offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005058
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/28/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wylie Hill Road, Craftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlawful Trespass X2
ACCUSED: Jeremiah Wild
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of an unknown subject currently inside a residence which was not their own, located in the area of Wylie Hill Road, Craftsbury. Troopers arrived on scene, located and subsequently arrested the accused, Jeremiah Wild, for Burglary. Investigation revealed Wild had burglarized a home during the morning hours of 9/28/2024 and Wild also committed the offense(s) of Unlawful Trespass X2 the day prior (9/27/2024). Wild was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/30/24 at 1230
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State
BAIL: $1,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.