Derby Barracks / Arrest / Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  24A5005058

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper James Gallup                             

STATION:  Derby                     

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:  9/28/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Wylie Hill Road, Craftsbury, VT

VIOLATION:  Burglary & Unlawful Trespass X2

 

ACCUSED:  Jeremiah Wild                                             

AGE:  28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Craftsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of an unknown subject currently inside a residence which was not their own, located in the area of Wylie Hill Road, Craftsbury.  Troopers arrived on scene, located and subsequently arrested the accused, Jeremiah Wild, for Burglary.  Investigation revealed Wild had burglarized a home during the morning hours of 9/28/2024 and Wild also committed the offense(s) of Unlawful Trespass X2 the day prior (9/27/2024).  Wild was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/30/24 at 1230           

COURT:  Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State    

BAIL: $1,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

