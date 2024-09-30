Catch the Wave: Brazilian Sensation Marco Rio Signs with WORLD IPI to Launch Exciting New Line for Nicolas of Palm Beach

Marco Rio, Singer/Songwriter/Surfer/Designer

Marco embodies the quintessential spirit of youth and creativity that we aim to bring to the Nicolas of Palm Beach luxury line.” — Lisa Pamintuan

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Lisa Pamintuan, president of Worldipi.com, a powerhouse in intellectual property, proudly announces that 24-year-old Brazilian singer/songwriter/surfer/designer Marco Rio will become the face of the prestigious Nicolas of Palm Beach brand. Set to debut in 2025, Marco will unveil his own line of Marco Rio fragrances, clothing, and accessories.

“Marco embodies the quintessential spirit of youth and creativity that we aim to bring to the Nicolas of Palm Beach luxury line,” stated Pamintuan. “His unique style, vibrant personality, and undeniable talent will resonate with a young international audience, breathing new life into our offerings. With jewelry pieces that can reach up to a million dollars, Marco’s beach line will remain accessible and appealing to a broader demographic. His original Brazilian/South Florida sound, paired with his fabulous designs, will be showcased in multiple languages—Spanish, Portuguese, and English—through a major international record label distribution deal amplifying his reach across markets.”

Worldipi.com is no stranger to revolutionizing industries. Known for groundbreaking innovations such as the first Hydraulic Exerciser, the Bruce Jenner Exerciser, and the pioneering electronic fragrance system in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, the company has consistently delivered extraordinary consumer products. Their extensive portfolio also includes the first vent clip for automobile fragrances and a successful Broadway production, demonstrating their versatility and commitment to excellence.

With Marco Rio at the helm, 2025 promises to be an exhilarating year for fashion and entertainment, ushering in one of the most exciting young talents the world has ever seen. As the fusion of music and design takes center stage, fans and consumers alike can anticipate a vibrant new chapter in luxury lifestyle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.