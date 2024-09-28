MPD Investigating Fatal Southwest Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southwest.
On Friday, September 27, 2024, at approximately 6:44 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, for the report of sounds of gunshots. As officers canvassed, they were flagged down for a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Marc Butler Jr., of no fixed address.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24150019
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.