MPD Investigating Fatal Southwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southwest.

On Friday, September 27, 2024, at approximately 6:44 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, for the report of sounds of gunshots. As officers canvassed, they were flagged down for a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Marc Butler Jr., of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24150019