Rescue Operations Ongoing Following Helene, Needed Supplies Coming to Western NC by Air

Search and rescue operations remain underway in communities across Western North Carolina and supplies are being brought into the region by air following devastating impacts from Tropical Storm Helene.

“This is a historic and catastrophic storm for Western North Carolina and I’m grateful to first responders working right now to save lives and evacuate residents,” Governor Cooper said. “Efforts are also underway to get power and communications restored, and we’re bringing in needed supplies by air.”

More than 200 people have been rescued from flood waters in North Carolina following Helene’s torrential rains. North Carolina’s search and rescue teams are being bolstered by teams from 19 states and three federal teams.

Many areas in the mountains received more than 10 inches and as much as 29 inches of rain causing catastrophic flooding. High winds gusting up to hurricane strength also brought down trees, power lines and cell towers across the region.

More than 700,000 people remained without power as of this morning and utility crews are responding from across the country for immediate restoration and repair efforts. Sixteen shelters housed approximately 1,100 residents last night.

Cellular telephone service remains spotty west of I-77 due to significant infrastructure damage. Telecommunications partners have activated Disaster Roaming, which allows any phone on any cellular network to access any available network to connect to. Telephone service providers are working to restore communications across the area.

“The State Emergency Response Team is working around the clock responding to severe impacts from Helene’s devastation. We are grateful for our local, state and federal partners and their teamwork to help North Carolinians hit hard by this storm,” said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “Please remain aware of hazards and follow directions from local officials to protect life and safety.”

Across North Carolina, 29 counties and 52 towns and cities have issued States of Emergency, in addition to the statewide State of Emergency declared by Governor Cooper. Governor Cooper yesterday requested a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government for North Carolina for 39 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for federal Public Assistance and Individual Assistance in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene.

As of Saturday morning, about 418 state-maintained roads remained closed, mostly due to flooding. Across the area, 11 landslides have been reported. This includes major closures on Interstates 26 and 40 around Asheville, plus dozens of locations along several U.S. and N.C. highway routes.

State transportation officials continue to urge residents to avoid traveling in western North Carolina, and to consider all roads in that region closed due to damage from the storm. People should go to DriveNC.gov for the latest conditions on roads impacted by Hurricane Helene. Never drive through standing water or go around barricades and road closure signs.

North Carolina residents should call 911 only for emergencies and dial 211 for other types of information. Up-to-date information on local conditions, shelters, traffic, power outages and resources is available at ReadyNC.gov and from county government social media.



