Maryland State Police Seek Dashcam Footage In Montgomery County Road Rage Shooting On I-270

September 28, 2024

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for public assistance in obtaining dashcam footage following an apparent road rage shooting on Friday evening in Montgomery County.

Investigators are requesting dashcam footage from 7:20 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. on northbound Interstate 270 in the vicinity of Shady Grove Road. The vehicle of interest is a dark-colored sedan with Maryland license plates. Police believe it was occupied by two Hispanic males between the ages of 20 and 25.

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack were alerted shortly before 8 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2024. The other vehicle involved, a white Dodge Durango, was struck multiple times by gunfire. The driver was uninjured. The shooting allegedly stemmed from road rage.

Anyone with dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact police at 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous. Even if the footage shows nothing noteworthy, the data could still help investigators solve the case.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov