VFAF Veterans for America First teams officially reunite as one national VFAF group ending a five month split of power

VFAF Veterans for Trump has reunited permanently under VFAF.US with a long term plan for the America First agenda said Vice President attorney Jared Craig

We are happy to announce the reuniting of our national political organization falling under VFAF.US with the original 2015 Veteran for Trump Admiral Charles Kubic” — Jared Craig VFAF GA State Chapter President and National VP

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of VFAF:On May 30th 2024 Veterans for America First , also known as VFAF Veterans for Trump , issued press the organization had split to form two national groups. According to the national veterans and first responders group those differences have now been reconciled and teams have reunited to work under the banner of VFAF.US operating in unity for the Trump campaign and a long term plan that will help implement the America First agenda nationwide for years to come.National leadership consists of CPT Robert M Cornicelli VFAF President , Admiral Charles Kubic VFAF Founder and National spokesman , Attorney Jared Craig VFAF Vice President , Lt. Col. Berney Flowers VFAF Political Director , Veteran Jeff Hoffmann VFAF National Operations Director and Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF National Communications director.The reuniting of the groups occurred after Veterans for America First was asked to participate in the Trump campaigns Veterans for Trump coalition zoom with Vets for Trump chair Congressman Brian Mast on 9-26-24. https://vfaf.us/vfaf-joined-trump-campaign-vets-coalition-zoom-working-with-rep-brian-mast The organization is currently streaming its new documentary "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" by director Stan Fitzgerald as a call to action getting the vote out for President Trump. VFAF is planning to launch new state chapters as well as replace the defunct North Carolina state chapter with effective veterans for leadership.All authorized Veterans for America operations can be verified through VFAF.USIn other VFAF News:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation

" VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement " official film trailer by Veterans for America First

