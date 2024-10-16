Liz Fahey's Illustrated Chapter Book Garners National Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

The must-have illustrated chapter book for ages 5-10! 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite AS SEEN IN the NYC Big Book Award 2024 Announcement Issue The NOLO: Danger in the Hills Author Liz Fahey

There's much to love in the engaging, evocative art, depicting monsters, mountains, skies, and the horizon-wide head of a NOLO peering over a hilltop at tiny humans, an image of imaginative power.” — Publishers Weekly

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "Danger in the Hills: A NOLO Story" by Liz Fahey in the Chapter Books category as a Distinguished Favorite.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Loved it! The NOLO will beguile young readers with their adventures and heroism. A great family read-aloud for elementary ages."-Reedsy Reviews"Danger in the Hills: A NOLO Story" is the thrilling tale of a group of children lost in the woods, soon realizing they are not alone. Towering mythical creatures known as NOLOs—standing 80 feet tall and weighing 40 tons—roam the wilderness. These enigmatic beings, both mysterious and slightly terrifying, may hold the key to the children's survival. But the pressing question remains: are the NOLOs friends or foes? THUMP... Thump, Thump!As the inaugural book in the NOLO series, Danger in the Hills serves as a heartfelt tribute to Fahey's father, who originally penned the story. A master storyteller, he captivated Fahey, her sisters, and their friends with his imaginative NOLO tales, earning the endearing nickname "Uncle Jerry."Following his passing in 2015, many of his stories went untold. Inspired by his legacy, Liz Fahey has transformed her father's draft of "Danger in the Hills" into this enchanting narrative and will continue to expand the NOLO universe with her own stories, like the upcoming "Flood in the Desert: A NOLO Story" (August 2025)."Danger in the Hills: A NOLO Story" is available worldwide on Amazon in paperback hardcover , and Kindle Unlimited ; or by request at your local bookstore or library!"The NOLO has similarities to "The Gruffalo," a beloved children's story [and] is appropriate for an audience of readers aged early elementary onward."- Reader Views ReviewsNYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries included Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver.Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few. "We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.About the Author Liz Fahey in her own words:Liz Fahey is a celebrated creative, known for her wit, imagination, and storytelling talent. Her journey as a writer was inspired by her father, a master storyteller who captivated audiences, especially children, with his vivid, interactive tales. For him, listening was never passive—each child became part of the adventure, contributing sound effects, playing characters, or offering ideas that shaped the story.Today, Liz continues that legacy, crafting narratives that invite readers of all ages to join in the adventure.

